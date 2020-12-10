When the voters of the Forest Lake Area School District approved an expansion of an operating referendum during the 2018 election, the District made annual spending commitments with these invested community resources. Two years into the eight-year referendum, despite the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the spending priorities and commitments made for the increased financial resources remain on track.
Before voters went to the polls in 2018, the district established referendum spending priorities. With approval of the new funding, critical investments were made in district programs and services, all of which were aligned with established priorities and commitments. These investments included the following:
The reduction of class size averages through the hiring of additional teachers, especially in the younger grades
Restoration of classroom instructional resources that were reduced or eliminated through previous budget reductions
Salary and wage improvements in an effort to attract and retain the best teachers and staff
Enhanced supports for struggling students
Expanded gifted and accelerated learning opportunities for students
Enhanced educational opportunities for students in the areas of music, career and technical programs, elective course opportunities, and college level courses for high school students
Enhanced financial stability in an effort to avoid future budget reductions.
Forest Lake Area Schools offers a premier education for students. The 2018 voter approved operating referendum is both a validation and investment made by the community in public schools, one of its most essential assets. When students graduate from Forest Lake Area High School, they are exceptionally prepared for whatever life choices they wish to make. Some students choose to go on to highly selective colleges to pursue college degrees and professional careers. Some enroll in career and technical education certification programs and pursue careers in high demand trades where they earn high wages in highly skilled careers. Some elect to enlist in the military offering selfless service to our country.
At the December 3rd Forest Lake Area School District Truth-in-Taxation meeting, we shared that the school district residential and business property tax rates will decline for the 2020-2021 school year. This tax rate reduction is the result of increased property valuation and development along with fiscal stewardship of taxpayer resources.
Early next spring, you will begin to see the renovation and improvement of the high school athletic facilities. After twenty-plus years of not being able to host a home track meet and the steady deterioration of the athletic field, a community task force recommended close to eight million dollars of long overdue improvements. Through new funding tools and the expiration of existing bonds, these improvements will be made without increasing local property taxes.
Vibrant and dynamic schools require community investment. Forest Lake Area Schools create the bedrock of a thriving community. Your financial investment is impacting the lives of thousands of young learners who will become contributing members of society and the community in which they choose to live.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
