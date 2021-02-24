The 2021 session is underway, and it already promises to be different than most every other session we’ve ever had, with virtual hearings and virtual floor sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Worth noting, the GOP Legislature continues its attempt to end Governor Walz’s emergency powers and give lawmakers a voice in how to move forward during this pandemic. Unfortunately, the DFL House majority is not interested in ending this process as it has voted against the idea several times.
That said, bills are still moving forward, and we have many issues to tackle this year, including continued fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, public safety, and approving a state budget, which is for fiscal year 2022-2023, a two-year budget cycle that begins July 1.
First out of the gate with a budget proposal was Governor Walz with a proposal that would increase taxes by $1.7 billion. This includes a 10% income tax hike to Minnesota’s top tax bracket, and a 15% hike to Minnesota’s business tax. (Editor’s note: The governor’s proposal includes a new fifth tier income tax level for couples earning over $1 million per year or single taxpayers making over $50,000, and would increase corporate tax from 9.8% to 11.25%, roughly a 15% increase.) This would make Minnesota the state with the 2nd highest corporate business tax and the 3rd highest income tax rate in the country.
While Minnesota currently faces a projected $1.2 billion budget deficit, the governor is only proposing a .3% state spending reduction ($150 million) out of a more than $52 billion budget. Minnesota also has more than $2 billion in state budget reserves to help with any projected budget deficit our state is facing.
To me, we’re projected to spend nearly $50 billion on state government programs already. We shouldn’t be raising taxes just for the sake of doing it, especially in the middle of a pandemic when countless Minnesotans are still struggling financially.
Expect the House and Senate to come forward with its budget proposals after our state’s economic forecast is updated near the end of February.
I’m also chief authoring a number of bills again this session. I was convinced some of my proposals would be approved and signed into law last year, but once COVID-19 hit our focus changed. That’s why I’m bringing a number of them back again this year.
In response to a Chisago County accident where an 11-year-old died in Chisago County after being struck by a driver who had gone through a stop sign, I am sponsoring House File 197, which establishes a misdemeanor for traffic violations that cause great bodily harm or death to someone. In the Chisago County case, the driver’s only punishment was a fine for a stop sign violation. My bill ensures drivers would at least have to make a court appearance if they caused someone’s death or serious injury.
Due to strong employment demand, I’m also bringing back House File 198 that requires school districts to give representatives of the Armed Forces, skilled trades and manufacturing the same access to students that are granted to colleges. I believe its important for all students to know they don’t need to have a four-year degree to obtain an in-demand, high-salaried job, and ultimately, be successful in their careers.
I’m also carrying House File 182, which would eliminate property taxes for organizations such as American Legions’ and VFW’s. Many have found it difficult to stay open during these trying times. This proposal would allow them to keep more of their money and ultimately donate it back to their local communities. These same organizations would also benefit from legislation I’m offering that would reduce the costs of offering lawful gambling in their city.
Finally, it’s worth noting the Walz administration has begun its move towards implementing controversial new automobile standards in the State of Minnesota.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is planning to implement standards modeled after California’s clean car standards through an administrative rule rather than working with the Legislature on a compromise. This move will inevitably force auto dealers to carry more electric vehicles and fewer vehicles that are popular in Minnesota – such as pickups and SUV’s. It will also drive up the cost of all new vehicles for Minnesota families by $1,000 or more.
California has the worst air quality in the nation, and now the Governor’s Office wants that state to determine what our air standards should be – while driving up the cost to purchase a new vehicle in the process. Once again, instead of working with the Legislature on a reasonable solution, the Governor’s Office is choosing to go it alone. And in the process, the action will have minimal impact on our air quality while significantly raising the price of a new vehicle on Minnesota’s families.
As always, I am available to answer any of your legislative questions or concerns. I can be reached at rep.bob.dettmer@house.mn or by phone at 651-296-4124. It is an honor to represent you in the Minnesota House, and I look forward to hearing from you soon!
Bob Dettmer is the state representative for District 39A.
