Increased voter turnout saw a narrowing margin in presidential race
Area voters turned out in higher numbers despite the pandemic.
All five communities the Forest Lake Times covers, including Forest Lake, Columbus, Linwood, Scandia and Wyoming, saw an increase in voter turnout compared to 2016. Scandia and Columbus averaged roughly 250 more voters, while Linwood saw an increase of 450 voters and Wyoming saw an increase of over 500. Forest Lake saw nearly 1,500 more voters in the presidential race. Those five communities saw a total of 23,471 votes cast in 2016, compared to a total of 26,743 votes cast in 2020, just over a 12% increase.
President Donald Trump was the clear favorite for local voters in the 2020 election. Out of 26,473 votes cast the area, Trump attained 59.58% of the vote, while President-elect Joe Biden received 37.9% of the vote. The next nearest candidate to win votes was Libertarian Jo Jorgensen of the Libertarian Party, collecting a total of 1.3% of the votes with 353 votes. Collectively, third party and write-in votes amassed a total of 2.51% of the total votes cast throughout the area.
Trump’s popularity with area voters seemed to gain ground in the last four years of his presidency. Trump’s voting percentage increased in 2020, as he took in 13,599 of the votes, or 57.94% of the votes from those five cities in 2016, compared to the 59.48% in the 2020 election, a gain of 2.5% amongst area voters.
But the increase of votes for the democratic ticket also showed Biden’s sway in the area, with an increase of more than 4.1% over 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s area totals. Clinton attained 33.77% with 7,925 of the votes in 2016, compared to Biden’s 37.9% in 2020.
Third-party candidates were more popular with local voters in 2016, when third-party candidates and write-in votes accounted for 8.3% of the area voter’s choice. In 2020, third-party votes only accounted for 2.5% of the total votes counted. In 2016, The highest ranking third-party was the Libertarian Party’s Gary Johnson with 4.26%. Independent candidate Evan McMullin attained 1.58% of the vote in 2016. This year, Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen received the most at 353 votes, or 1.32%.
In Forest Lake, Biden won 39.57% with 4,828 votes while Trump attained a total of 7,072 votes, or 57.96%. In 2016, Trump attained 6,057 votes (56.55%), compared to Clinton’s 35.15% at 3,765 votes.
Scandia voters were 51.12% in favor of Trump and 40.02% in favor of Clinton in 2016, each receiving 1,344 votes and 1,052 votes, respectively. In 2020, Trump received 53.46% with 1,554 votes. Biden received 44.24% of the votes cast, with 1,286 votes, the highest for him in each of the cities.
This election, Columbus voters cast 1,718 ballots marked for Trump, with Trump attaining 62.29% of the vote, and 35.42% or 977 ballots cast for Biden. In 2016, Trump received 1,537 votes, or 60.94%, and Clinton received 31.92% with 805 votes.
In Linwood, Trump took 2,287 votes of the total at 65.16%, the highest percentage of each of the five communities. Biden received a total of 32.34% of the vote with 1,135 votes. In 2016, Trump received 1,934 votes, compared to Clinton’s 917 votes, each receiving 62.47% and 29.62% of the vote, respectively.
In Wyoming, Trump received a total of 3,142 votes (61.64%) and Biden won a total of 1,809 votes (35.49%). In 2016, 2,727 votes went for Trump at 60.43%, while 1,386 went for Clinton at 30.71%.
