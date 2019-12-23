We live in an ever-changing world, and Forest Lake Area School District is up to the task of preparing today’s learners for tomorrow’s challenges. Knowledge and information is certainly important as students prepare for their future. Perhaps more important will be the ability to think critically, collaborate with others, communicate effectively, learn and adapt quickly, and be creative.
I often pause to reflect on how we engage students in learning and consider the different ways we tap into students’ interests and curiosity. In our elementary schools, students work with highly trained and skilled teachers to learn how to read and write and do math, skills that are the foundation to advanced learning.
Throughout the day, elementary students actively study science and technology, create art, and perform music. Innovation specialists work side-by-side with classroom teachers to create dynamic lessons that teach science, technology, engineering, and coding skills. Each elementary school is alive with learning and filled with excited voices of students making new connections and discoveries.
The gateway to college and career preparation begins in middle school. While learning important skills in reading, math, science and the social sciences, students at Forest Lake Area Middle School begin the process of becoming independent learners and thinkers. They explore new and exciting areas of study in music, technology, engineering, family and consumer science, agriculture, business, the arts, and world languages. These critical years of development are surrounded by caring adults who build positive connections and relationships with students. Teachers nudge and encourage students to take risks in new areas of learning in a safe and caring learning environment.
The School Board recently approved four new courses for high school students designed to help them prepare for the ever-changing world. English 11 will be a required course for all 11th grade students with an emphasis on college writing and literature. Students interested in pursuing careers in science and medicine will earn college credit through a new College in the Schools (CIS) Human Physiology, Technology, and Medical Devices course. A new Engineering and Design course will serve as a culminating course for students to apply engineering, design, and fabrication skills in the High School Polaris Engineering and Design Build Lab. A new Organic Chemistry course will serve as a college preparatory course for students interested in pursuing careers in engineering, medicine, nursing, and science.
These exciting courses expand the list of opportunities available for high school students. We are proud of the comprehensive learning opportunities available for students as they choose their path through high school and prepare for postsecondary education and training and ultimately onto dynamic and fulfilling careers.
Beyond the school day, students participate in an expansive list of after school activities that further prepare them for life after high school. Participation in athletics, theater, music, debate, speech, a school club or a service organization teaches students how to collaborate, compete, fail and try again, and to go beyond what they thought was possible.
Preparing for tomorrow begins today. In safe schools and through caring relationships, Forest Lake Area Schools is driven to be relevant and rigorous. Today’s student will be tomorrow’s civic and community leaders.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
