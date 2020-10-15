Scandia City Council approves levy but now has plans to lower it
The Scandia City Council voted on the city’s preliminary levy during its Sept. 15 meeting.
The council unanimously approved the 2021 preliminary levy, which was set at $2,613,824 and now cannot be raised. This is a 7.57% increase from the 2020 levy.
While the preliminary levy has increased from the 2020 levy, the estimated tax rate is barely moving. For 2021 the current estimated tax rate is set at 31.64%, up 0.17% from 2020’s tax rate of 31.47%
What this means for residents is that the average homestead value of $389,211 is responsible for paying $1,231.37 in property taxes. This is a $4.30 difference from 2020 or a 0.3% increase. A homestead whose value is $250,000 would be responsible for paying $790.94 in property taxes.
During the meeting, Councilmember Steve Kronmiller was curious about whether or not they would have to raise funds in order to make accommodations for certain road maintenance projects throughout the city. City Administrator Ken Cammilleri discussed that they will not need to use funds from the levy in order to move forward with those projects.
“I think we can stay the course at least for the preliminary levy,” Cammilleri said. “Until we find that there are circumstances (that) require us to consider adjusting it, and if we do need to adjust, it is most likely going to only be lowering. We’re not going to need to go higher than what’s recommended in this resolution.”
Councilmember Chris Ness said he believes they should not raise the levy at all.
“I think in the age of COVID here and you know it’s a unique year,” Ness said. “I see absolutely no reason to go any higher than this, and as a matter of fact I’ll probably have some recommendations to lower it, but I’ll live with this tonight.”
Now, almost a month after setting the preliminary levy, the City Administrator Cammilleri has said that they are going to make plans to lower the levy.
The Scandia City Council members will meet on Oct. 27 to discuss lowering the preliminary levy during their virtual meeting.
