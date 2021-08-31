The Twin Cities Power Boat Association hosted the Tenth Annual Ron Baker Sr. Regatta on Forest Lake on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22.

The two days of competition brought good crowds to Lakeside Memorial Park to watch nine races between watercraft of different sizes and horsepower.

Mark Welch was among the most successful racers, taking second in the SST-60 class while placing third in three others races.

Bob Dillon, Tyler Welch and Jonah Gilbertson each won one class while placing second in another.

Winds from the East on Sunday made for more dangerous conditions.

Load comments