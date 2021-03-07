Hushagen 2nd, VanAcker 3rd at league meet
Concerns over COVID-19 forced the Suburban East Conference to run its cross-country championship in a unique format. Limits on the number of participants in a particular race forced teams to be seeded and run in “pods” instead of running together.
And that format may have cost Forest Lake junior Daniel VanAcker a chance at a league title.
VanAcker and his Ranger teammates ran in the pod of teams seeded fourth through sixth at the meet, which was held at St. Croix Bluffs on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Meanwhile the two other top competitors, Ethan Vargas of Stillwater and Joseph Lee of Roseville, ran against one another in the first pod.
Vargas outdueled Lee by less than two seconds to win that competition with a time of 15:54.8, while VanAcker, running alone for much of his race, claimed third with a time of 16:09.0.
“We knew it was going to be tough for Daniel to compete for the title because of the seedings,” Forest Lake boys coach Andy Richardson said. “You just don’t know how he would have fared against the other top runners, but I wish he would have gotten the chance.
“Having said that, I was impressed at how tough and how fast Daniel ran. He put himself in the best position possible to win the race.”
On the girls side, Forest Lake’s top runner, eighth grader Norah Hushagen, did not run against her top competitor for second place, Lillian Warmuth of East Ridge. But Warmuth did not benefit from getting pushed despite running in the top-seeded pod because eventual race-winner Analee Weaver of Stillwater ran away from the field and won with a time of 17:14.9.
Hushagen managed to post a time of 18:38.8 to beat Warmuth by roughly two seconds and finish second overall.
“We knew the race for second would be very close,” Forest Lake girls coach John Fick said. “We knew she would have to push herself to take second. I was super-proud of the way she ran.”
As a team, the Forest Lake girls finished fifth, one spot above their seeding place, by posting 106 points. East Ridge won the team title with 54 points.
Running second for the Rangers was sophomore Ellie Hanowski, who placed 18th with a time of 20:31.1, and the next finisher was fellow sophomore Jordan Parent with a 20:17.2 mark. They were followed by junior Ella Niznik in 33rd (21:00.9) and senior Natalie Runquist in 34th (21:05.1).
“Ellie is working through a bit of an injury and racing her way back into shape,” Fick said. “Jordan ran a good race and gave herself a chance to do well.”
Meanwhile the Ranger boys took sixth with 148 points, with Stillwater winning the team crown with 45 points.
Individually, junior Ethan Sievers finished second behind VanAcker and 15th overall with a 16:47.4 clocking.
“Ethan puts in a ton of work, covering a ton of miles,” Richardson said. “It was awesome to see him get rewarded by earning all-league honors.”
Junior Noah Erickson placed 36th with a time of 17:39.6, while sophomore Ryan Houseman was next with a 17:40.1 clocking. Sophomore Cooper Larson rounded out the Rangers’ scoring runners, placing 57th with a 18:33.3 time.
“Ryan has a ton of potential,” Richardson said of Houseman. “Dropping time at this point of the season is important, and it was good to see him take that leap forward.”
