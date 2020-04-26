James Pleski and some of his teammates on the St. Cloud State wrestling team were in Sioux Falls, S.D., on March 12, waiting to compete in the NCAA Division II Championships scheduled to start the next day.
“We were in our hotel rooms after having gone to the arena to get a practice in,” the Forest Lake native said. “Then we got a text that said, ‘We’re sorry, pack your bags.’ We were ready to wrestle. And suddenly we were stunned – we didn’t know how to react.”
The shocking news was that concerns over COVID-19 had canceled the tournament. Suddenly Pleski and his teammates were sent home, denied the chance to defend their team title and stripped of a shot at claiming an individual crown.
The result was the toughest five-hour drive the redshirt senior has ever experienced.
“Not much was said – it was a pretty quiet ride home,” he said. “People kept to themselves, trying to process it. What do you say? Nobody knew what to say about a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
Pleski, who competed at 149 pounds for the Huskies, had once-in-a-lifetime plans for the tournament. He was shooting to become a four-time All-American, and he hoped to win a national title in his weight class.
Instead? Nothing. The swift cancellation of the tournament left Pleski’s coach at St. Cloud State, Steve Costanzo, grasping for ways to bring order to a world in chaos.
“It hurt me as much as anyone,” Costanzo said. “When I saw the emotions come out of those seniors when we found out we were going home, it was hard to watch. You know what wrestlers go through, and you see the sacrifices they make. Even now, I still hurt for these guys.”
Earlier this month the National Wrestling Coaches Association tried to salve those wounds by selecting a Division II All-American squad. The association picked the top 10 wrestlers in each weight class based on their performance in the regular season and in the Super Regionals.
Pleski was one of eight St. Cloud State wrestlers to receive that honor, making him just the 10th four-time All-American in school history. The accolade was nice, but not as gratifying as it could have been.
“They gave that honor to me, but that’s not the way I wanted to receive it,” Pleski said. “I appreciate it, because I can say I’m a four-time All-American, but deep down inside I’m not sure if I feel that way. When you earn something, it means a little more. … What makes it tough is that I felt I was having my best season as a college wrestler. I felt I was doing everything right, and I was having fun. I felt really good, and I was excited to go into the national tournament feeling like that.”
The Stacy native burst on the collegiate wrestling scene in 2016-17, posting a 28-10 record and placing fourth in the national tournament at 149 after redshirting his first season on campus. The following year Pleski did better, going 29-2 and finishing second in the country at his weight class.
As a junior, Pleski went 29-3 and placed fourth in the country, and he entered this year’s NCAA Tournament with a 19-3 record.
Costanzo called Pleski one of the best wrestlers to wear the St. Cloud colors in his 14 seasons as head coach, and added that the Forest Lake graduate’s value went far beyond a 105-18 career record.
“He doesn’t say a lot, but James is a leader by example,” Costanzo said. “He’s very dependable, very reliable. The coaches and I nicknamed him, ‘Mr. Consistency.’ He never took a day off from practice, and he gave you a great effort, whether it was practice or competition.”
Pleski’s final collegiate match was a 3-2 victory over Kyle Rathman of Minnesota State to win his third straight regional championship in a match Costanzo said perfectly illustrated the senior’s college career.
“No matter what the score was, James found a way to win,” Costanzo said. “A lot of matches may have been close on the scoreboard, but they weren’t close in terms of the way James dominated opponents on the mat.”
Despite having led the Huskies to a number of league, regional and national titles while earning individual All-American honors in four straight seasons, Pleski’s fondest college memories have nothing to do with trophies and titles.
“St. Cloud is very family-oriented, very fun to be around,” he said. “I genuinely enjoyed every single day there.”
Pleski plans to graduate in May with a degree in construction management, and the end of his college wrestling career made him realize he had a number of people to thank for his successes.
“I learned a lot from Coach [Joe] Kunshier and all of the coaches at Forest Lake,” Pleski said. “They have a great program there, and I am proud to have been a part of it. My family has supported me all the way through my career, and I thank them for that. And I thank the many coaches I had through my career, from when I started wrestling in the youth program at Forest Lake until now at St. Cloud State.”
Costanzo said he would miss having Pleski in his program, and he would miss the contact with Pleski’s parents, Troy and Trista Pleski, as well as grandparents Jim and Linda Pleski.
“His grandparents were at 90 percent of the matches, and I really got to know his family,” Costanzo said. “He comes from a great family; I really enjoyed being around them, and having them be a part of our program.”
While thinking of friends, family and coaches has been a blessing for Pleski since that fateful March day, he still is working through the hurt of losing his chance to earn a national title in his final collegiate wrestling season.
“I’ve come to terms with this, but I don’t think that makes it any easier,” he said. “Obviously the severity of what’s going on affects everybody. But I don’t feel I accomplished everything I could, and that’s tough.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.