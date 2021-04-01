164240405_3730660623677572_6396101831299652232_n.jpg

Pieces of the old Forest Lake High School, Central Junior High, and Central Learning Center gym floor are available for purchase from the Drolson Family Foundation. 

Residents are able to purchase a piece of the gym floor that varsity sports, school dances, countless hours of gym class, band, orchestra, and choir concerts as well as years of graduation ceremonies were held on. 

For a donation of $45, donors will receive a five by five-inch section of the floor and for $75 they will receive a 10 by 10-inch section. 

For more information visit drolsonfamilyfoundation.com or email drolsonfamily@gmail.com.  

