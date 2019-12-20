The sixth annual “That’s What Eye Saw” photography art show, hosted by the Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community, will take place at the Hallberg Center for the Arts in Wyoming on Thursday, Jan. 23 through Feb. 15. The show will feature original photographs by artists of the area. Entries for the contest are due by Jan. 18 at 11:59 p.m. Photographers can submit up to two submissions. There is a $10 entry fee per entry for non-members. Voting will take place during the exhibit for people’s choice award. For more information, visit wyomingcreativearts.org or call 651-272-5122.
