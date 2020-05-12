Anoka County is seeking area businesses, advocacy groups, nonprofit agencies, local units of government and county residents to complete a short survey.
The survey will be used to determine how more than $930 thousand in COVID-19 prevention, response and recovery funds will be allocated.
The survey, which is available until May 15, has been developed to identify the highest priority community needs related to COVID-19. It can be found at anokacounty.us/covid19needssurvey.
The results of this survey will be used, along with federal program guidelines, to determine how the Community Development Block Grant funds will be administered.
Questions about the survey can be directed to Karen Skepper, Anoka County director of Community and Governmental Relations, at karen.skepper@co.anoka.mn.us or 763-324-4603.
