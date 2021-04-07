Forest Lake graduate Jennifer Parent set a University of North Dakota school record and scored in three different events for the Fighting Hawks at the Summit League indoor track and field championships on Feb. 28.

The junior finished sixth in the long jump at the league championship, setting a school record with a leap of 5.76 meters (18 feet, 10.75 inches). She also finished sixth in the triple jump (11.38 meters) and pole vault (3.87 meters) to help North Dakota finish fourth in the meet.

Load comments