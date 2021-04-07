Forest Lake graduate Jennifer Parent set a University of North Dakota school record and scored in three different events for the Fighting Hawks at the Summit League indoor track and field championships on Feb. 28.
The junior finished sixth in the long jump at the league championship, setting a school record with a leap of 5.76 meters (18 feet, 10.75 inches). She also finished sixth in the triple jump (11.38 meters) and pole vault (3.87 meters) to help North Dakota finish fourth in the meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.