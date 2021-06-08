Former Forest Lake standout Jenna Parent set two school records and was a key competitor for the University of North Dakota women’s track and field squad this spring.
Parent set a school record in the long jump with a leap of 19-6.75 that was good for third place at the Summit League championship May 13-15. She also placed sixth in the triple jump with a record-setting leap of 39-2.25.
Early this season Parent tied for second on the school’s all-time pole vault list after clearing 12-9.
The junior was named to the Summit League’s all-league team in track this season, and she also was named to the Summit League’s all-academic team. Recipients must have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.30 (on a 4.0 scale), have completed at least one full academic year, and participate in at least half of a team’s competitions in a particular season.
