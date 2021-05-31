The Forest Lake boys lacrosse team nearly claimed their third win of the season against Grand Rapids on Friday, May 21.

But instead the Rangers had to score late just to force overtime, only to have Grand Rapids score midway through the extra period to win 10-9.

“We were pretty disappointed with this result,” Forest Lake coach Ryan Rehbein said. “I think the boys came out here not expecting Grand Rapids to play as hard as they did. And we were sluggish for a lot of reasons. We didn’t play up to our potential.”

The Rangers began the week with a 14-5 loss at Roseville on Wednesday, May 19.

