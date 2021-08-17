Dave Ostercamp, who spent a number of years as an assistant coach in the Forest Lake boys basketball program, was named the Rangers’ new girls basketball coach in late June.
Ostercamp, who also serves as the senior pastor at Linwood Covenant Church, spent seven years with the Ranger boys, including three as a varsity assistant under coach Dan Cremisino as well as four as the head sophomore coach.
He also spent 11 seasons as a boys basketball assistant at Willmar High School, including nine as the head JV coach along with varsity assistant coach.
“I am very excited about this new challenge,” Ostercamp said. “My daughter is a part of the girls basketball program at Forest Lake, and this allows me to share part of her basketball journey with her while working with the other girls in this program.”
