As a mental health professional, I can say I have seen an increase in individuals struggling with symptoms of anxiety and depression. These symptoms can feel debilitating at times, making it difficult to do simple tasks at work and at home. Symptoms of anxiety and depression are very real, and with the help of medication and/or support from a professional, a person can learn ways to feel confident in coping with the discomfort of these symptoms. 

I find such joy when I have a client share with me how they were able to utilize skills we had discussed in session and that they noticed improvement. The look of relief and a newfound confidence on their face is what I believe many therapists strive for in their work.

