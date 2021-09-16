We’ve scrambled over the hills, through the woods, and into a giant field of radish and turnip greens where Isanti County landowner Dave Medvecky is leading us deeper in to view a wetland restoration currently underway. It feels more or less like we’re walking through a giant bowl of salad.
Medvecky tells us that the land here was heavily pastured during the drought of the 1930s. Later, when water levels returned to normal, the landowners constructed lateral ditches to drain wetlands on the property and keep it available for farming. Since purchasing the land, he has been working to restore habitat and incorporate sustainable farming practices like cover crops on the areas still in production.
Wetlands provide critical services to humans and wildlife. Along the edges of rivers, streams and lakes, they provide flood protection and reduce shoreline erosion. Some wetlands collect surface water from rain and melting snow and allow it to soak into the ground, replenishing groundwater supplies. Others create unique habitats for plants and animals. Approximately 43% of threatened and endangered plant and animal species in the U.S. live in or depend on wetlands.
Despite these many benefits, Minnesota lost nearly half of its wetland acreage to farming and development during late 1800s to mid-1900s.
One goal of the newly created Lower St. Croix Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan is to restore 1,000 acres of wetlands in high priority locations within Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Pine and Washington counties in order to increase resiliency against flooding and provide natural treatment for water flowing downstream to the St. Croix River. Medvecky’s project in Isanti County will restore approximately 13 acres of wetlands that have been lost to farming for nearly a century.
Closer to home, the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District (CLFLWD) is working to complete a number of wetland restoration projects in Wyoming, Forest Lake and Scandia. Northeast of Bone Lake, the district will be removing phosphorus-rich sediment, accumulated from decades of dairy farming, to restore wetland health and improve water quality in Bone Lake. The district will also complete six smaller wetland restoration projects on the southeast corner of the lake.
North of Forest Lake, near the border of Washington and Chisago Counties, CLFLWD is working to restore natural wetland functions and keep phosphorus from flowing downstream into the Sunrise River and Comfort Lake. The project will divert flow from an existing drainage ditch, through a pre-treatment cell, and then into a wetland complex located on tax forfeit property owned by the watershed district.
Today, the remaining wetlands in Minnesota are protected by state and federal law. In general, these laws prohibit draining, filling or otherwise altering wetlands. Landowners are also required to get a permit for all projects that impact wetlands, including driveways, culverts, new construction and home additions. In addition, some cities and watershed districts require landowners to preserve buffers of un-mowed vegetation around wetlands to protect wildlife habitat and reduce runoff pollution.
The East Metro Water Resource Education Program will host a free online workshop for wetland landowners on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. Learn about what makes wetlands special, unique plants and animals that are found in wetlands, invasive species and rules that affect what landowners can and can’t do with wetlands on their properties. Register online at tinyurl.com/wetlands2021.
To discuss a potential project that might impact a wetland on your property in Washington County, contact Jay Riggs at jriggs@mnwcd.org.
Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water, a local government partnership. Contact her at 952-261-9599 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org or follow her on TikTok @mnnature_awesomeness.
