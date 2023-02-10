Once upon a time, I set out for a twelve-mile run on a treacherous trail in the middle of the pouring rain. My friends and I were at Jay Cooke State Park for a 1980s- style girls-weekend camping trip (more on that another time) and I was training for my second Grandma’s Marathon. I thought the worst of the storm had passed, but it returned with a vengeance when I was four-miles deep in the forest.  

The trail grew muddy and waterlogged. I encountered one unmarked intersection after another and my paper map became a soggy mess of tattered pulp. The rain dripped off my face and clung to my eyelids. For no reason at all, my nose started to bleed. By the time I finally returned to the campground, I was covered in mud, cold, drenched, and nearly an hour late. My friends were on their way to the visitor center to report a missing person. 

Load comments