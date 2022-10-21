At its September 27 State of the Watershed public meeting, the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District announced the winners of the 2022 Watershed Champion Awards – Curt Sparks of Forest Lake, John Edell of Scandia, and the City of Forest Lake Street Sweeping Program. 

Curt Sparks has been a community leader and a voice for conservation in the Forest Lake area for nearly 50 years. When Sparks moved to Keewahtin Lake in the 1970s, he quickly immersed himself in the community, serving three years on the Forest Lake Township board and helping to create the region’s first ever recycling program. Over the next four decades, Sparks helped to manage the Forest Lake Watershed Management Organization in the 1980s and 90s, served as district engineer for the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District in the early 2000s, and helped to form lake associations around Minnesota. Currently, he remains active in the CLFLWD, as a member of the Citizen Advisory Committee. 

