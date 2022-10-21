At its September 27 State of the Watershed public meeting, the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District announced the winners of the 2022 Watershed Champion Awards – Curt Sparks of Forest Lake, John Edell of Scandia, and the City of Forest Lake Street Sweeping Program.
Curt Sparks has been a community leader and a voice for conservation in the Forest Lake area for nearly 50 years. When Sparks moved to Keewahtin Lake in the 1970s, he quickly immersed himself in the community, serving three years on the Forest Lake Township board and helping to create the region’s first ever recycling program. Over the next four decades, Sparks helped to manage the Forest Lake Watershed Management Organization in the 1980s and 90s, served as district engineer for the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District in the early 2000s, and helped to form lake associations around Minnesota. Currently, he remains active in the CLFLWD, as a member of the Citizen Advisory Committee.
“My wife and I have been in the woods and on the lake for 45 years,” says Sparks. “We are lucky to have a motivated group of people at the watershed district and a good administrator who advocates for cost-effective watershed management.”
John Edell got involved in watershed restoration work more recently, as a resident in the community of Scandia. Edell owns 18 acres of land along a quiet country road with a large expanse of woods and wetland on his property. In 2017, the CLFLWD reached out to Edell about a potential wetland restoration project that could help to enhance wildlife habitat on his land and improve water quality downstream in Bone Lake. Over the next three years, Edell worked closely with staff from the Washington Conservation District and CLFLWD to design and construct the project, which entailed building a berm within a historic ditch to re-create the natural wetland and planting the area with native vegetation to reduce erosion and support wildlife.
By restoring the natural wetland, Edell is helping to keep 5 pounds per year of phosphorus out of Bone Lake, which is enough to reduce algal growth by 2500 pounds per year. The project is also a great example of interagency partnership; it was jointly funded by the Minnesota Clean Water Fund and Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District, with engineering design support and technical assistance provided by Washington Conservation District and EOR, Inc..
The final Watershed Champion award was presented to City of Forest Lake for its enhanced street sweeping program, which was developed to reduce urban stormwater pollution. In 2017, CLFLWD received a Clean Water Fund grant to help Forest Lake develop a street sweeping plan, utilizing cutting-edge research from the University of Minnesota. Subsequently, the city secured a second Clean Water Fund grant to purchase a regenerative air vacuum sweeper and begin implementing the plan. Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District and Rice Creek Watershed District provided matching funds for the purchase. Since then, the city has collected enough sediment and organic debris to keep 309 pounds per year of phosphorus out of Forest, Shields, Keewahtin, Comfort, and Clear Lakes. For perspective, that’s enough to prevent a whopping 154,500 pounds of algae in the lakes!
Forest Lake’s street sweeping program is an example of government collaboration, cost-effective watershed protection, and creative public education. The street sweeper is wrapped in bright colors and carries an important educational message as it motors through the streets of Forest Lake, “Wanted – nutrients, poisons, bacteria, trash.” Forest Lake and CLFLWD received a League of Minnesota Cities’ City of Excellence Award for the program, and are now sharing the program as a model for other local cities.
The Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District is a special-purpose, local unit of government with a mission to protect and improve local water resources. The Watershed Champion Awards acknowledge and honor community partners who help to care for the lakes, rivers, streams and wetlands in the district.
Angie Hong coordinates the East Metro Water Education Program, a local government partnership with 30 members in Chisago, Isanti and Washington Counties - www.mnwcd.org/emwrep. Contact her at 952-261-9599 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org or follow her on TikTok @mnnature_awesomeness.
