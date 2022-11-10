‘Black Panther’ sequel rife with strong themes which never land
If there was anything I wanted when I stepped into the theater for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” it was that I could love Marvel’s newest theatrical release as much as the first “Black Panther,” which has since become a favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But for as much as I wanted it, it was not to be, and its nearly three-hour length made matters worse.
In the opening, Shuri (Letitia Wright) is frantically trying to find some sort of magical potion to give to T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) to cure an ailment. But for all her desires, it was all for naught. A flashback sequence of Boseman playing the Black Panther leads into the opening Marvel studios opening sequence, all in silence.
The death of King T’Challa reverberates throughout his loved ones. Grief, it seems, can’t quite be shaken, especially by Shuri. Dealing with that grief is one of the themes of the movie, and could’ve been a great leading one.
The story really picks up when an entire ship’s crew dedicated to finding vibranium is killed by mystical creatures from the deep of the ocean. The CIA and others in US intelligence blame the Wakandans, who, now under the leadership of Queen Ramonda (Angela Basset), have dedicated themselves to continuing to protect their precious metal from others outside of their country.
The “blue” people, a tribe of underwater people lead by King Namor (Tenoch Huerta) in the underwater world of Talokan, are also in need of vibranium stored in the depths of the sea. Namor, a character introduced in the original comics in the late 1930s, also is rife with anger still over the treatment of slaves and their people, and demands an alliance with Wakandans for the protection of his people.
The quest for vibranium is supposed to tie the plot together, but instead the threads unwind, and somehow conflict between Namor and Shuri arises when there are differences as to what to do about the vibranium.
There were so many great opportunities for this movie to grip me like others have in the Marvel world – so many themes ripe for character growth, for a strong plot. And for all the opportunities for director Ryan Coogler with screenwriter Joe Robert Cole to exploit such powerful themes to their advantage, none of them land, nor even really resolve for that matter. We’re left to assume a character’s growth has occurred when there’s not really evidence as to its occurrence.
The fight scenes and graphics are usually where Marvel shines – or at least in those earlier films – but what could’ve been was not to be. Again, there was ample opportunity to make Wakanda shine like it had before, and even more, for Talokan to become a new exciting place. But we are left with a sort of “I guess this is it?” feeling. Add in battles taking place with underwater sea creatures like whales and creatures coming splashing out of the water, and instead of feeling real, they all felt like animation for kids movies.
And for someone who doesn’t really care about fight scenes, I know a bad one when I see one, and the big fight scene between Shuri and Namor at the end of the movie couldn’t have been more dull.
We know these actors are some of the best. Wright lands some emotional scenes, in addition to a believable character, but for all Wright did right, she couldn’t shoulder the burden of making a script better than it was. The appearance of Lupita Nyong’o certainly breathed fresh air into the film, but her character was exceptionally under-utilized, and Basset and Danai Gurira (Okoye) showed their power.
But for all the powerhouse actresses putting up the best performances they could, they can only do so much with a bad script.
It was truly a movie I wanted to like – even love. Not just because I want to watch Marvel movies worth clamoring over, again, but because I had such high hopes for the sequel for “Black Panther.” The pressure, I’m sure, was unimaginable for Coogler – to create not only a sequel worth watching in a high-stakes movie, but also honoring Chadwick Boseman and the character of King T’Challa. I wish I weren’t writing these words. I wish I had liked the film. I wish there were powerful themes that landed. But for all my hopes, it wasn’t to be this time around. Maybe the next “Black Panther” will do better.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.