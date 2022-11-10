‘Black Panther’ sequel rife with strong themes which never land

If there was anything I wanted when I stepped into the theater for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” it was that I could love Marvel’s newest theatrical release as much as the first “Black Panther,” which has since become a favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But for as much as I wanted it, it was not to be, and its nearly three-hour length made matters worse.

Tags

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments