In a 2008 letter to shareholders, Warren Buffet said “Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” When I look at the proposed 2022 budget, the value of what you get for your dollar is impressive. In the city of Forest Lake, a home with a value of $300,000 pays approximately $1,213 per year in property taxes which breaks down to $3.32 per day. For $3.32 per day, residents get 24/7 police and fire protection, snow plowing, street maintenance, parks, trails, and other recreational opportunities. I think Mr. Buffet would agree that this is a pretty good value for the price paid!
As we are working through the budget for 2022, we are evaluating strategic investments in multiple areas of the city. These include adding an additional sergeant and patrol officer to the Forest Lake Police Department. The additional sergeant position was one that was recommended by the Center for Public Safety Management Study conducted in 2018. When you look at Forest Lake’s growth, the need to invest in these additional positions is clear. Our police staffing levels today are the same as 2011 despite calls for service increasing from 12,790 in 2011 to 16,768 in 2020! Public safety is always the top priority, and these additional positions will allow our Police Department to continue to provide top service to residents and businesses.
Not only are we looking at making investments in public safety, but we are also looking at investments in the future growth of the city. The United States Census Bureau just released their population counts for the City of Forest Lake and since 2010 the city has grown by 1,116 households and 2,234 residents. We expect that growth rate to increase. To help plan and manage growth, the hiring of a Community Development Director is being proposed. This position would be responsible for outreach to our current business community and will also reach out to potential businesses looking to locate in the city. Filling this position will allow the city to be more proactive with the development community and will help to bring additional commercial development to the city.
With current bonding rates holding steady at near-record lows, the city council is evaluating bonding for road maintenance to help ensure more streets in the city are brought up to and maintained at city standards. Since 2011, the city has added 9 miles of new roads to the city and with an estimated cost of $729,000 per mile for newly constructed roads with curb. It is crucial we develop a maintenance plan to ensure we are properly maintaining this vital infrastructure. While bonding won’t allow us to fix every road in the city it will allow us to make much-needed improvements.
For those wanting additional details on the proposed 2022 budget, I invite you to check out the city’s website where all of the budget presentations and documents. All of budget documents can be found at cityofforestlake.com/150/Finance. As a reminder, we will be considering the final 2022 budget at our first meeting in December, so there is still plenty of time for feedback from residents.
I want to take a moment to say congratulations to Caleb Wedger for completing his recent 100-mile run along the Hardwood Creek Trail, in the rain no less. Caleb, who admits he is not a runner, ran 100 miles to raise money and awareness of the 100 Minnesota veterans who take their own lives each year. Congratulations Caleb on completing this amazing feat!
Mara Bain is the mayor of Forest Lake.
