As winter begins to wind down, Columbus is looking forward to another busy and prosperous building season.
On Wednesday, January. 11, 2023 the Columbus City Council met for our first meeting of the year. Our first order of business was the Economic Development Association meeting where we welcomed Karen Flemming as a new at-large member, and appointed Sue Wagamon as Vice President and Rob Busch as Treasurer.
Our new EDA mission statement is: “To facilitate responsible economic growth and re-development that contributes significantly to Columbus’ tax base with a goal of maintaining an affordable rural lifestyle for our residents.”
The EDA is planning to reinstate our Columbus Breakfast event at Running Aces in March. The event, “ColumBiz Breakfast” will be similar to past years and is dedicated to bringing Columbus businesses together to share ideas with each other and with the council in order to continue fostering a successful business climate in Columbus.
At the city council meeting that followed, the 2023 committee assignments were distributed to the following council members:
Janet Hegland: Deputy Mayor, Personal Committee, Rice Creek Watershed Liaison, Sunrise Watershed Liaison, and Park Board Liaison
Rob Busch: Joint Fire Board and Public Works Advisory Board
Sue Wagamon: Personal Committee and Forest Lake Cable Commission
Ron Hanegraaf: Anoka County Sheriff’s Liaison, Joint Fire Board, Forest Lake Cable Commission, and Park Board Liaison
I would like to thank each Council member in taking on these responsibilities to serve on the various committees and boards.
After approving the organizational appointments, the citywide recycling calendar was approved for 2023. Be sure to check the city website for dates and times of the upcoming recycling events.
City Engineer, Kevin Bittner, reported that first phase work on West Freeway Drive North has been completed. The next phase will resume in early spring. The project should be completed including curbs and paving by mid-summer. This is the final segment of the Columbus I-35/Highway 23 bridge project.
Projects are lining up for another busy year in Columbus. StreetSmart, located in the Waldoch Addition, held their ribbon cutting on Feb. 9. It was a pleasure to be a part of their celebration at their beautiful new location. Blaine Bros. on Hornsby Street is planing to break ground this spring and the Brown Beagle Industrial Park project on West Freeway Drive is in the planning phase of development with intent to break ground later this year.
I would like to extend a sincere thanks to our public works team who have kept our roads plowed, salted, and safe for Columbus drivers this winter. This year we have had more than a dozen plowable snowfalls so far, and it’s only February. Thank you everyone. Your work is noticed and appreciated.
We are currently in the planning phase of Columbus Fall Fest which has been on hiatus during COVID. The city is looking for additional volunteers to help plan and participate in this and other city events this year. I would like to urge anyone who would be willing to share their time and talents to please check out our website for more information or to share your ideas with us. Now is the time to plan for the upcoming year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.