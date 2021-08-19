One of the more bizarre sessions in recent memory ended with the conclusion of a special session on July 1. The special session was necessary because the legislature did not approve a new state budget before the regular session adjourned in mid-May.
House Republicans focused this session on protecting Minnesotans from tax increases, holding Governor Walz accountable and reining in his unchecked powers, supporting law enforcement who keep our communities safe, and limiting government’s role in your everyday life.
The compromise budget agreement finally put an end to the Governor’s emergency powers, defeated all tax increases, and didn’t include any legislation that makes it tougher for police to do their jobs.
Some have asked about the capital investment process. Despite some discussion among a handful of lawmakers, a bonding bill did not come to fruition this session. To me, this was not a surprise. Traditionally the even-numbered year of the legislative biennium is designated as the “bonding year,” as the odd-numbered year is typically focused on crafting a new state budget.
As a capital investment bill will be a top priority next session, I do expect to see a bill debated in both legislative bodies.
As the Republican Lead on the Minnesota House Labor, Industry and Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee, I can tell you taking care of those who are serving and have served our interests is one of my top legislative interests.
There is some good news to report from this session: the legislature did approve a state government/veterans affairs bill that gives legislative approval to distribute federal funds to equip, construct, and furnish 3 new vets homes in Preston, Montevideo, and Bemidji. More than $8.5 million was also allocated for the operation of these new veterans’ homes. Construction is scheduled to begin very soon.
I am very pleased the legislature made our veterans homes a priority and agreed to this language before session adjourned. I would also like to thank the community leaders from Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston for their hard work on these important projects. For decades, Minnesota has had an urgent need for these facilities, and building these three new veterans’ homes will be welcome news for the men and women who fought for our freedoms.
As always, I am available to answer any of your questions. It is an honor to represent you in the Minnesota House, and I look forward to hearing from you soon!
Bob Dettmer is the state representative for District 39A. He can be reached at rep.bob.dettmer@house.mn or 651-296-4124.
