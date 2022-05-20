Most adults won’t remember every detail about their daily life in elementary school. What they do often remember is the special events and fun school activities they enjoyed with their friends. The end of the school year is full of these types of special events: concerts, field trips, yearbooks, track and field day and many more.
We are so glad that, after a two-year break, we are able to bring back some of these well-loved, and very missed events.
This week, at Columbus Elementary we had three sixth grade concerts, where students in choir, band and orchestra were able to showcase the musical skills they’ve learned this year to their parents, friends and the community. Our band and orchestra students begin small group lessons and large group classes in the fall of sixth grade and it’s amazing to hear how far they’ve come by spring.
Sixth graders also have the chance to participate in our district-wide track and field day at Forest Lake Area High School on May 25. This is a fun time for Columbus students to compete against their friends and students from other district elementary schools before they all become seventh-grade classmates at Forest Lake Area Middle School.
For the lower grades, we have a K-5 track and field day at Columbus Elementary. Students in these grades also have spring field trips, picnics and park visits as they enjoy the last few weeks together before summer.
On the academic side, spring is a chance for students to showcase some of the things they’ve learned throughout the year. Our fifth grade students stage a “wax museum” where each student researches a person from history and presents their story by creating a presentation and dressing up as that person for our special wax museum show that parents and families are invited to attend.
Our fifth- and sixth-graders have been able to participate in a book tasting with our literacy coach. Students spent their literacy block “sampling” eight different genres of literature providing them the opportunity to expand their taste in literature. Following the tasting, over 18 books were checked out by our sixth-graders.
At Columbus, we’ve already had our Art and Academic fair back in April where students in all grades had the chance to display special projects and art creations for their friends and families.
Our sixth grade students also hosted their annual sixth grade garage sale. These economic lessons will provide funds for their year-end field trip.
Capping all of this off is our Family Fun Night, put on as a fundraiser by the PTO. Students and their families can come back to school in the evening to participate in Bingo, food, raffles, carnival games and activities. It’s a chance for them to see and enjoy their classmates in a social setting, and it’s also a chance for parents to meet one another or reconnect.
These are the types of activities that kids will remember for a lifetime. They are part of the reason Columbus Elementary feels like a family and a second home to our students, and they are an essential part of building a community of learners. I’m so glad we’re able to hold these events once again this year.
Neal Fox is the principal at Columbus Elementary School.
