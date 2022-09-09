Despite being a part of Generation Z, I don’t fully identify with the technological norms that older generations associate with us youngsters. In fact, my distaste for technology is well known among my friends, since I am always hesitant to install an update or upgrade my phone. Embarrassingly enough, I bump the flashlight on my phone at least once a day, which is pretty un-Gen-Z of me, seeing as I helped my dad turn his phone’s flashlight off this weekend.
Looking back at my life, I consider my childhood an incredible privilege because I am one of the last groups of people to have grown up technology free: minus the big box desktop computer, TV and landline phone, from which I used to call my neighbor everyday to see if I could go over to play.
Even as I grew up, smartphones hadn’t become mainstream for middle schoolers yet, and my only option to see friends was go out and do things at the local parks or restaurant chains. There was only an AOL chat room for us to virtually connect.
As I went to high school, social media wasn’t quite the monster I view it as today, and I am truly grateful that I didn’t experience these early years of my life this way.
When the pandemic hit, people turned toward social media as a means to feel connected to others, and TikTok just started blowing up. After I downloaded the app for the first time in 2020, I quickly realized my time spent on TikTok effortlessly skyrocketed to around 20 hours per week of screentime. Believe me, I know I wasted entire days of my life on the app. It’s unsettling.
I always think about the app like a casino: you can’t see the phone’s time display while you’re scrolling through videos, which feels like a way to keep users logged on. In 2020, Forbes interviewed USC professor and author Dr. Julie Albright who compared the constant scrolling on TikTok to a slot machine, because you’ll see videos you either like or dislike, but keep scrolling nonetheless.
I go through the cycle of downloading and removing the app from my phone probably once a month. I’ll download it, spend a few days scrolling, decide I don’t need to fill every spare moment of my day with endless videos and delete it for a few weeks.
In July I downloaded it, and laughed out loud at videos of dogs and cats being weird. I love TikTok for its humorous content. But when it is on my phone, it is always there for me to fill pauses in my day.
I can’t help but wonder how teenagers and middle schoolers are navigating this space. As an adult, I have to draw a fine barrier between spending all my free time on the app and living.
I’m now six weeks TikTok-sober, and I’ve found it’s helpful for me to detach and spend time away from my phone in general. I credit that ability to disconnect to my childhood, knowing I don’t need this device to live. Phones add a lot of convenience, but I think using them without any separation between virtual and real life will have an impact on society, and I’m not even close to the only one who thinks so. Social media studies on mental health are already coming out showing negative impacts on youth.
Social media, TikTok specifically, is something that deserves to be enjoyed in moderation. In excess, you lose days of your life glued to your phone.
