Despite being a part of Generation Z, I don’t fully identify with the technological norms that older generations associate with us youngsters. In fact, my distaste for technology is well known among my friends, since I am always hesitant to install an update or upgrade my phone. Embarrassingly enough, I bump the flashlight on my phone at least once a day, which is pretty un-Gen-Z of me, seeing as I helped my dad turn his phone’s flashlight off this weekend. 

Looking back at my life, I consider my childhood an incredible privilege because I am one of the last groups of people to have grown up technology free: minus the big box desktop computer, TV and landline phone, from which I used to call my neighbor everyday to see if I could go over to play. 

Load comments