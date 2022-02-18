Oh how I miss ties.
No, not the wardrobe item many men wear around their necks. All those silly things do is restrict blood flow to the brain and give wearers something to worry about whenever they are near machinery.
I’m talking about ties. You know, those times when two teams meet and, at the end of regulation, have the same score.
There are some sports where ties are easy to resolve. In basketball, if two teams are tied, all that needs to be done is add a few minutes to the clock and keep playing. In baseball, send the two teams back onto the field and play another inning or two.
But in some sports, ties have been legislated out of the game. And I think there are lessons to be learned about the “loss” of ties in sports.
One lesson is obvious: Sometimes the solution to a problem is worse than the problem itself.
Take the NFL, for example. If a team scores a touchdown first in OT, the game is over – even if the other team does not touch the ball. In short, the linchpin of the NFL’s tie-breaking procedure is a coin flip.
Don’t believe me? There have been 12 NFL playoff games that used this tiebreaker, and the team that won the toss won 10 of those games – and seven of those wins were decided by touchdowns before the other team even touched the ball.
The college football tiebreaker is only slightly better, since at least each team gets to touch the ball. But starting on the 25-yard line? And going strictly for two-point conversions starting with the second OT? That’s not much of an improvement.
And the NHL? The extra period results in a completely different game, with only three skaters on the ice during OT, and then a silly shootout if that 3-on-3 period does not produce a goal. At least the NHL has the good sense to chuck that procedure when the playoffs begin.
But the second lesson that ties teach us, while less obvious, may be more important: What is the problem with ties?
There are just some games when two teams are evenly matched. Have you ever heard the phrase, “It’s a shame someone had to lose that game?” It’s a perfect example of where a tie gives both teams the outcome they deserve.
I think there’s a fundamental flaw in our current need to eradicate ties. More and more, we’re seeing a fixation on “winners” and “losers.” We demand to know who “won” a particular game and thereby say the other side “lost.”
That desire has seeped into real life, where people feel that their side has to “win” a negotiation or a policy vote. There are no ties allowed, and that is just wrong. Oftentimes the best negotiations – and the best resolution – is one where both sides give and receive, and neither side feels as if it has “won.”
Yes, I miss ties. Is there any chance we can bring them back – in sports and in real life?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.