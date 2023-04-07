Most of us have vivid memories of riding the bus to school. For me, it was a short walk through the neighborhood to connect with my friends at the corner down the road as we waited for the bus. Some days were so cold we could not wait for the warm bus to pick us up. Other days, we were having so much fun at the bus stop that the bus was an interruption to a world of all play and no worries. The last thing I thought about was how the bus was paid for or who ran the operation that scheduled the bus route, maintained the bus and hired and trained the bus driver.
This is the way it should be. Students should not have to think about the fact that the 81 bus routes we run in Forest Lake Area Schools cover close to 5,500 miles each day, the distance from Key West to Anchorage. The costs of approximately $76,000 per bus route each year should not be the concern of the young people who ride them. School transportation is the task of the school district administration and funding school transportation is the responsibility of the Legislature.
I have written in this space on more than one occasion to express my concern with how the state funds school transportation and to urge the legislators to fix the inequity in school transportation funding.
Each school district in the state receives funding for transportation based on the number of students enrolled, regardless of the geographical size of the district and the actual cost to provide transportation. Forest Lake Area Schools is approximately 220 square miles and enrolls just under 6,000 students. A district that covers only 50 square miles with the same enrollment receives the same transportation revenue because funding is based on number of students, not the real costs to transport them. This funding is likely enough for the smaller districts, but it is not enough in a district our size.
As a result, our district’s transportation deficit – the difference between what we receive from the state and what it actually costs to operate our bus system – is close to $500,000 each year. To cover this deficit we must use general education revenue that could otherwise help lower class sizes, increase wages for staff, and enhance district reserves among other needs in the district. This funding shortfall impacts our ability to recruit bus drivers, a critical need in this tight job market.
The state has an unprecedented revenue surplus and right now the Legislature is busy constructing the state’s budget for the next two years. There has never been a better time to fix transportation funding inequities. I have been working with our local legislators to provide funding to cover our transportation deficit so that we can keep our general education funding for the classroom. I urge you to reach out to your representatives and ask that they support legislation that will address this critical issue. The contact information to reach out to your legislator can be found on the school district’s website at flaschools.org.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
