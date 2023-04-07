Most of us have vivid memories of riding the bus to school. For me, it was a short walk through the neighborhood to connect with my friends at the corner down the road as we waited for the bus. Some days were so cold we could not wait for the warm bus to pick us up. Other days, we were having so much fun at the bus stop that the bus was an interruption to a world of all play and no worries. The last thing I thought about was how the bus was paid for or who ran the operation that scheduled the bus route, maintained the bus and hired and trained the bus driver. 

This is the way it should be. Students should not have to think about the fact that the 81 bus routes we run in Forest Lake Area Schools cover close to 5,500 miles each day, the distance from Key West to Anchorage. The costs of approximately $76,000 per bus route each year should not be the concern of the young people who ride them. School transportation is the task of the school district administration and funding school transportation is the responsibility of the Legislature.

