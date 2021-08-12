Don’t go chasing waterfalls...at least not until the drought ends! You may have seen photos of Gooseberry Falls up north with almost no water cascading over the rocks. Here in the Twin Cities area, lakes and rivers are low, and many smaller wetlands and streams have completely vanished. There are reports of boats getting stuck in the channels on Forest Lake, and some portions of the St. Croix River are too low to navigate as well.
Despite the storm a few small rain storms, the Twin Cities area ended the month of July with less than 1-inch of rain total for the entire month. Currently, more than 75% of the state is experiencing severe or extreme drought, and many regions are lagging 3 to 6 inches of rain below normal.
After nearly a decade of abnormally wet weather, the rapid transition from flood to drought has left many Minnesotans feeling bewildered. Minnesota climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld notes that our climate has actually been trending warmer and wetter for more than a century. The average annual temperature has increased by 2.9°F since 1895, and annual rainfall is up by 3.4in. This warming trend is most pronounced during the winter, in the form of less severe overnight low temps. However, droughts are part of the natural climate cycle and, according to the Minnesota DNR, happen for at least a few weeks every year.
How can you help to conserve water and minimize the impacts of our current drought? Here are a few recommendations:
1. Reduce lawn watering to once a week and avoid mowing or adding fertilizer to drought-stressed lawns. If you have an automated system, check your sprinkler heads to make sure none are broken or spraying into the street. Conserving water will help cities and other public water suppliers to maintain water pressure for essential needs.
2. Take your car to a car wash where water is collected and reused instead of washing it at home in the driveway or street.
3. Consider watering trees and drought-stressed native plants in your yard. Though the deep roots of these plants normally keep them green throughout the growing season, giving them a little water once every week or two will help to carry them through this abnormally dry summer.
4. Check water levels before planning a boat trip on a nearby lake or river. Water levels are low along many stretches of the St. Croix and Mississippi Rivers and boats are getting stuck in channels between connected lakes as well. Lake and rivers levels are down in northern Minnesota as well, so call ahead to be sure that public launches are still accessible before planning a weekend trip.
5. Support your local farmers. Farmers in Minnesota and western Wisconsin are struggling to grow crops and some have had to slaughter livestock early due to lack of hay. If you can, buy from local growers and producers who are selling at Farmers’ Markets and roadside stands to help keep them in business.
6. Plan ahead for a more drought-tolerant yard. Consider transitioning your conventional lawn to a low-mow or bee-friendly lawn that requires less water and maintenance. Learn more at a free online webinar, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6-7:15pm (tinyurl.com/beelawn2021). You can also use native plants in your gardens to create habitat, minimize runoff pollution, and reduce watering needs.
For more information on the drought in Minnesota, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/climate/journal/drought_monitor.html.
Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water. Follow her on YouTube at MN Nature Awesomeness or contact her at 952-261-9599.
