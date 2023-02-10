Now that the school year is just over halfway complete, I think it is a great time to recognize an often overlooked, but vital group when it comes to having a successful school.  Yes, the teachers are dynamic and talented, the administration is positive and focused, the parents are involved and supportive, and the students are excited and ready to be challenged – but the paraprofessionals in a school building are often a conduit that ties all those groups together in a way that is truly hard to appropriately appreciate.

North Lakes Academy is proud to have 17 amazing individuals who create impact each and every day amongst our three programs, two buildings, and more than 600 students.  The job of a paraprofessional centers on flexibility, relationships, and problem-solving at a level unmatched by most other professions.  They are the first wave of support in the classroom at the student level, and they enhance the experience in numerous ways.  

