Now that the school year is just over halfway complete, I think it is a great time to recognize an often overlooked, but vital group when it comes to having a successful school. Yes, the teachers are dynamic and talented, the administration is positive and focused, the parents are involved and supportive, and the students are excited and ready to be challenged – but the paraprofessionals in a school building are often a conduit that ties all those groups together in a way that is truly hard to appropriately appreciate.
North Lakes Academy is proud to have 17 amazing individuals who create impact each and every day amongst our three programs, two buildings, and more than 600 students. The job of a paraprofessional centers on flexibility, relationships, and problem-solving at a level unmatched by most other professions. They are the first wave of support in the classroom at the student level, and they enhance the experience in numerous ways.
Not only is NLA able to boast a quality and talented paraprofessional staff, we are also proud to say that five of our paraprofessionals have their children enrolled at NLA. Most districts shy away from bringing parents in that type of environment because of the difficulty separating the different roles associated with that make-up. Yes, it does present at times, but what NLA has been able to establish through this intentional hiring and training is even more invested families who get to see the day to day growth of our students, the efforts put forth by our staff, and the support shown by the administration in a meaningful way. In short, we welcome our community into our classrooms with open arms because we truly value that partnership.
Another awesome facet of our para team is that four members are currently alumni of NLA. This speaks volumes about the kind of environment that has been created when those that have graduated seek ways to come back and reinvest into the school that served them.
The job of a paraprofessional can be tough – the students have needs that we strive to meet as best we can, and that becomes a daily and personal challenge. One of the ways our team does this so well is because of their reliance upon each other – they promote and lift each other up, they do the little things that turn a job into a potential career, and they make student connections in ways that no other employee is able to do. It is simply awesome and amazing to watch.
I would challenge any aspiring educator (or family) that is looking to get into a new school to ask the paraprofessionals about what the school environment is truly like. Because they interact so seamlessly between teachers, special education staff, administrators and students, the insight they provide is bound to be a truthful indicator of the overall health of the school.
Thank you to our amazing paraprofessional team at NLA for your dedication and devotion to having a positive impact on our community. I am grateful to work alongside you and am happy to promote your good works to our larger community. For more information about North Lakes Academy, please visit our website.
