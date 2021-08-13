Even though it is still summer time, Halloween season is right around the corner. There are only seven more weekends until Oct. 1 officially kicks off Halloween season.
Let me preface this right off the bat: I am scared of everything. I’ve successfully avoided scary movies, shows, books and activities my entire life.
I always assumed the point of a scary show, movie or experience is to only provide the viewer with a sense of fear. Scary programs don’t need any real plot line, foreshadowing or character development to do what they’re intended to do: scare people. I didn’t know I was looking for those other cinematic aspects to enjoy a horror show until I watched “The Haunting of Hill House” on Netflix.
“The Haunting of Hill House” opened a door the tiniest bit to pique my interest in horror TV. I tentatively waited for the sequel, “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” in 2020, which tells a different story but features the same actors (similar to how “American Horror Story” is filmed).
“Hill House” was inspired by Shirley Jackson’s book but not entirely based on it. The circumstances in the book are different from the show. Regardless, it is a show that does the scary genre some justice after joke movies like the “Scary Movie” series or mindless horror movies like the “Saw” series.
If you’re a scaredy cat like me, this might be an interesting show to check out, since it is more than just horror to give people nightmares or to force someone to sleep with a light on. However, if you are a fan of horror, this is right up your alley, too, because it provides other cinematic elements that elevate the suspense and eeriness that comes with this genre.
The first time I watched the show, I took breaks in between episodes because it was scaring me too much, since it is a horror show. However, this is a show that should be binged in one sitting — yes, it’s possible — because the end of the season makes all the scary moments less frightening, which can be surmised from the use of foreshadowing.
There is a scene and some dialogue in the first episode that foreshadows the entire show, telling the viewers that everything that appears “supernatural” can be explained. Don’t get me wrong, scary scenes litter the entire show, making you jump or making your skin crawl, but the ending gives you such an “oh, wow” moment.
The ending is what makes the show so great for me. Every question and little story line that the viewer was confused about previously is tied up perfectly. The show uses the past to lead up to telling the story of what happened during the family’s last night in Hill House, but at the same time the climax of the show is building in the present, too.
This dual timeline allows the viewer to feel the revelation at the end of the show where everything connects like a spooky puzzle. The timeline makes the show an experience that is worth all the fright and uneasiness you might feel while watching each episode.
Another aspect worth noting is the character development. Since the show cuts between the past and present, the viewer gets to see how the children in the family grow and adapt after experiencing the horrifying events of their childhood.
I wouldn’t recommend this show for kids, because I know I would have been crying to my parents for weeks at bedtime if I watched this growing up. I recommend it to anyone like me that is scared of everything or anyone interested in being taken on a long winding road of what it means to be family amidst horror.
