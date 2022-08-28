Back in November, after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys (and their back-up quarterback) on Monday Night Football on Halloween, I met with a family to plan a funeral.
Mary was a devoted Vikings fan and watched every game.
Apparently, this loss was the last straw.
Her last words were, “Are they going to fire Zimmer, yet?”
After Mary died, months later when the season was over, the Minnesota Vikings ownership made sweeping changes. This included firing their coach Mike Zimmer.
A new general manager and coach was hired. Most of the starters remain and a few of the new players bring excitement to the defense, including a time-tested formula of success: bringing in a star from Green Bay (Za’Darius Smith).
In August, football teams are filled with hope. The Minnesota Vikings are hopeful that this is the right leadership and right combination of players to win a Super Bowl. Everyone is undefeated in August. (Thankfully, preseason games don’t count because the Vikings have lost all of them so far).
Through exciting playoff runs and mediocre seasons where things don’t go right, being a fan is amplified by the collective pulse and energy of other fans. There’s a feeling like we’re all in this together—even though none of us are physically on the field.
I feel like the church is in a similar position right now.
The last few years have been challenging in most areas of life. In the church, this is no exception.
We are in a season of hope. There is cautious optimism about what is coming next.
I’ve talked with other pastors who acknowledge the amount of in person attendees isn’t close to pre-pandemic days. Online numbers continue to be steady, but life in the church has experienced transition since 2020.
Like a football team, we’ve seen our teammates change. Families have moved away or found new church homes. Faithful members have died. Pastoral transition or staff movement in churches around Forest Lake means new voices of leadership.
I continue to see new faces and new families in worship. Many people have begun to return after waiting out the pandemic. There’s a new energy.
What will happen in September when school resumes and Sunday School returns? How will our churches continue to unite in mission for service to the community?
Each of us plays a part in serving in our churches, schools, community organizations, and neighborhoods.
It is essential to rebuild and strengthen relationships again.
Is there someone you used to sit next to at church that you can check in with? Have you invited or re-invited someone back into a service or benevolent project that brings joy or satisfaction to your life?
Have you lost some of those spiritual habits or practices that were part of the fabric of your identity? September is a great time to restart and reconnect with a church, social agency, or volunteer organization.
The church is not the same as a football team. There aren’t winners or losers. The success of a church isn’t measured by the filled spots in the parking lot or eyes on a screen.
Success is about changed lives and love-filled hearts.
I hope churches emerge from the pandemic focused of loving their neighbors through care and service. When that happens, we are all on the winning team.
John Klawiter is the senior pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, an ELCA congregation in Forest Lake. For more information, email him at johnk@faithfl.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.