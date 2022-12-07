My work as a therapist allows me the opportunity to be creative, to engage in continued learning, and to connect to people in such a beautiful and powerful way. I really love the job I get to do each day. For me though, one of the most exciting and fascinating parts about this work is a client’s ability to actually change their brain through psychotherapy.

I’ve always been intrigued by the brain and brain science. The human brain is composed of approximately 100 billion neurons. Early researchers believed that neurogenesis, or the creation of new neurons, stopped shortly after birth. Many professionals contended that the adult brain was essentially unchangeable.

