The parents of Lakes International Language Academy’s 1400 students are represented by 63 different Minnesota state legislators. Recently, I’ve had the opportunity to meet with over a dozen of the legislators, sharing the successes, goals, and needs of our school. The LILA staff and parents who attend with me share about how charters are public schools but receive much less state (i.e., tax) funding than district public schools. (See the Forest Lake Times’ Jan. 22 Charter Check-in for details.)
It’s been eye-opening to be in the hallways with a LILA parent or two, waiting for our 15 minutes of time outside the office of a senator or representative. The groups before us have come out wearing everything from formal business attire to outdoor adventure wear to Harley gear, wrapping up their conversations about taxes, mining, health care, etc. We’re ushered in as the legislator bids them goodbye, and without skipping a beat starts in on our topic for the next 15 minutes.
In Minnesota, ours truly are citizen legislators. When they’re elected, they (temporarily) leave their jobs as teachers, lawyers, business people, or real estate agents, for example. It must feel like they’re drinking from the proverbial fire hose, especially at first. Over time, they can specialize in a few areas, but they are expected to vote on all of them. It’s been interesting learning more about each legislator’s understanding, perspectives, and priorities.
The legislators we’ve met with have been amazingly well prepared. They’ve understood that charter schools are another variety of Minnesota public school, how we’re simply public schools that don’t have a geographic boundary, and that we’re usually formed to meet the needs of a specific population (e.g., first-generation immigrants from Somalia, students recovering from drug or alcohol abuse, children with special needs) or to pursue a specific method of education, in LILA’s case offering language immersion education in Spanish or Chinese as well as the International Baccalaureate from PreK - 12.
But not all are as informed as the ones I’ve met with. In a recent meeting, I learned of newly elected legislators not knowing that charter authorizers (formerly called “sponsors”) don’t support the schools financially. Charter schools do not get funding from our authorizers; in fact, we are required to pay our authorizers to oversee us, just as we are required to pay our financial auditors to audit us. This lack of charter knowledge didn’t surprise me. Legislators have a lot to learn, and charter finance is not a well-understood topic. We regularly have parents on school tours ask what the tuition is, and can’t believe the answer is, “There is no tuition; we’re a public school.”
In another legislative meeting, LILA’s growth and success over the past 20 years was attributed to our not “indoctrinating students the way the district schools do.” Being a proud graduate of our local district high school, this perspective astonished me. I hadn’t felt indoctrinated to any particular ideology in my district public high school. While I didn’t use any of my few allotted minutes to ask more about that statement, I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
At LILA, we believe that indoctrination is the opposite of education.
Indoctrination discourages independent thought by imposing a particular set of beliefs, limiting a student’s access to new concepts, values, ideas, and thoughts. It strips away ideas that don’t match the approved belief system. Indoctrination makes people fearful of other groups and ideas that are different and encourages students to ignore anything but what they are taught by the approved belief system.
Education, on the other hand, is the process of exposing someone to a wide variety of concepts, values, and ideas, and encouraging independent critical thought using evidence and experience as support. It expands students’ understanding of who exists and how things work in the world, not only in their hometown or country but with other people and in other places too. A good education makes students curious about others, adding ideas and possibilities to a student’s life. It also gives them the critical thinking skills and self-awareness to sort through and evaluate these ideas for themselves.
LILA teachers are and will continue to be focused on education and not indoctrination, as I believe all good teachers are. A good education doesn’t require students to change their core values; it simply gives them an understanding that other people with other values, beliefs, and ways of doing things do exist, and live in a way that also works, for them.
A good education doesn’t begin or end in a school. We’re never too old to be curious and learn more. I highly recommend a visit to your local legislator to discuss a topic you care about, if you’re looking for an interesting learning experience close to home.
Shannon Peterson is the Executive Director of Lakes International Language Academy.
