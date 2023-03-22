The parents of Lakes International Language Academy’s 1400 students are represented by 63 different Minnesota state legislators. Recently, I’ve had the opportunity to meet with over a dozen of the legislators, sharing the successes, goals, and needs of our school. The LILA staff and parents who attend with me share about how charters are public schools but receive much less state (i.e., tax) funding than district public schools. (See the Forest Lake Times’ Jan. 22 Charter Check-in for details.) 

It’s been eye-opening to be in the hallways with a LILA parent or two, waiting for our 15 minutes of time outside the office of a senator or representative. The groups before us have come out wearing everything from formal business attire to outdoor adventure wear to Harley gear, wrapping up their conversations about taxes, mining, health care, etc. We’re ushered in as the legislator bids them goodbye, and without skipping a beat starts in on our topic for the next 15 minutes.

