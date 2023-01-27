Students and families throughout Minnesota could gain a lot from a lawsuit filed on Jan. 6 by two Washington state school districts. That’s because the lawsuit challenges the impact of social media — such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube — on youngsters. The suit provides free, valuable information to families, educators and students.

A 2021 Surgeon General’s report, cited in the lawsuit, recognizes the value of and problems created by social media. It states: “While technology platforms have improved our lives in important ways, increasing our ability to build new communities, deliver resources, and access information, we know that, for many people, they can also have adverse effects. When not deployed responsibly and safely, these tools can pit us against each other, reinforce negative behaviors like bullying and exclusion, and undermine the safe and supportive environments young people need and deserve.”

