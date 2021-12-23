Everyone is well aware of what the last two years have disrupted in the world of education — shifts to distance learning, masking, plexiglass barriers, COVID testing and quarantine have all become new norms in the school buildings. Now that we have been able to successfully maintain in-person learning, and that our routines and norms are coming back to center, there is still one giant shift that is taking place daily. The student response to all that has happened is something rarely talked about in the general public, but has been dramatically felt within the school communities.
I can speak for the student body at North Lakes Academy when I say that our students WANT and NEED to be in the school buildings daily. They have stated this frequently, and just recently have demonstrated this at an unprecedented level. Forest Lake Area Schools recently canceled all busing options heading into winter break — a move that has never before happened. The quick response from the NLA students and community was a plea to stay open to in-person learning while Forest Lake Schools shifted to distance learning. The community backed up this plea by working together to transport themselves and each other to school so in-person learning could continue.
Beyond just the idea of wanting to be in school, the students have led the way culturally. Surely whenever you have multiple hundreds of students in a building, there will be disagreements, unkind words or actions, and times of disruption - some of this actually is a part of the growth demands of a child. The need and desire to explore boundaries with relationships, friendships, and themselves is all very natural and expected. On top of that, sometimes students just have a bad day, but don’t we all? The difference with what NLA staff experiences each day is that the students are able to respond when redirected, apologize when appropriate, learn from mistakes with the intent of not repeating them, and then help others to do the same. This all raises the expectations of each other.
In the 12 years I have been at NLA, the behavior as a whole of our student body has been nothing short of outstanding. Yes, there have been moments, but the relational design of our school curbs those moments so they do not turn into incidents or events. I am proud to say as our current students have returned from two difficult years of education that our culture still promotes healthy boundaries and challenges inappropriate behaviors — and it is led by the students. NLA has a number of students who transferred to our school to get away from the type of behavior or drama that made learning difficult and disrupted - and they speak out when they are witnessing that type of behavior present because they know it will be dealt with in a meaningful and restorative way. As a result, students feel safe from having to worry about things like fights or theft or vandalism. Our students look down on the negative Tik Tok trends that plague schools and businesses, and they speak up when there are rights that need to be put in place of wrongs.
This allows the staff and administration to work alongside the students and respond quickly and effectively to their needs. Because of a lack of large-scale disruptive behavior, the school is able to make deeper connections with students who are in need of further support or redirection - and it is through those types of interactions that the trust is built and positive change is made.
As the school leader, I am grateful for the students and parents investing heavily in their education and for holding each other accountable through trust and communication. It is not without faults, but as a whole it is absolutely a pleasure to be a part of each day. If you are curious to learn more, please visit our website at northlakesacademy.org.
Cam Stottler is the executive director of North Lakes Academy.
