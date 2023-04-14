As we all so desperately work towards a greeting of “Happy Spring!” with validity, students and families at North Lakes Academy have already begun many of the activities that outline the last stretch of the school year. It is a really fun spot to be in, as at this point routines have been established, growth is being gained both physically and academically, and relationships have been solidified and are being amplified to grow connection and competence.
For most it is the best part of the year, as teachers get to see the gains they have been working so diligently for, the students have formed connections in the classroom and in life, and the buzz that carries the school day is more of an active learning vibe than any nervousness or tension that the beginning of the year can present.
All of this build up leads to a spring full of sports activities edging their way to competitions when weather allows, music concerts, one-act plays, talent shows, prom, middle school dances, elementary field trips and, finally, graduation. Intermixed with all these is the need for end of year testing to demonstrate growth and proficiency for students, and data points to drive informed decisions for the district.
NLA assesses students in grades 3-8, 10 and 11 in the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments in math, reading and science, a requirement for Minnesota public schools, and this data is used to inform progress on both the individual student and the school or district as a whole. Traditionally, NLA has shown a trend of producing tremendous growth from the students that attend, particularly if that student had transferred in from another district. Because the MCA is a snapshot of progress measuring a whole year’s worth of academic performance, NLA also uses a measure called FastBridge at three different points throughout the school year to track progress and adjust programming. This local assessment helps identify students who can access extra support with interventionists, who can be grouped into appropriate learning levels for dynamic lessons to have maximum impact, or who can be challenged appropriately in areas that grade-level or course-level mastery has already been indicated.
The challenge for schools is to marry all the end of year celebrations, events and activities that students have worked for and deserve with the seriousness and intense opportunity to showcase academic talents through these assessment measures. One of the ways NLA accepts this challenge is to consistently message to our community that any and all tasks that are taken on should be done with appropriate effort, whether it may be an art class, science lab, physical education activity, research paper or any other typical school activity. By establishing an accountability level of high effort, the results seen carry over into the softer aspects of daily life: keeping lockers clean, being timely to class, planning ahead for known absences, or welcoming friends and classmates. This in turn produces a school culture of effectiveness and belonging.
The gift in this type of process and intentional design is that it does not matter the background, status, orientation or composition of the student or staff; these are skills and traits that undoubtedly benefit all. The collective in this capacity appropriately and greatly outweighs the individual, which then allows the student to be themselves because they know they belong and are inclusive within our community. It is really a beautiful process that has given rise to a student population that has never been more diverse, that feels safe and accepted, and will take on the challenge of being the best version of themselves in both academia and in community.
I urge stakeholders of NLA to approach this spring season by celebrating the milestones and events, as well as being purposeful in advancing accountability and growth through support and understanding. As director, I look forward to culminating this school year with graduation and celebration of another highly successful year.
Cam Stottler is the Executive Director of North Lakes Academy.
