As we all so desperately work towards a greeting of “Happy Spring!” with validity, students and families at North Lakes Academy have already begun many of the activities that outline the last stretch of the school year. It is a really fun spot to be in, as at this point routines have been established, growth is being gained both physically and academically, and relationships have been solidified and are being amplified to grow connection and competence.

