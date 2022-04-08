The laughter, squeals, and whistles are a sure sign of spring. Despite the stubborn arrival of warm weather, students playing during recess and the start of spring sports is a reminder that winter is giving way to spring. In so many ways, these final months of the school year are the busiest and most active of the entire school year.
Students are continually reminded that we have more than a quarter of the school year remaining and that there is still a lot of learning and school work ahead. Before the year comes to a close in June, students will be advancing their reading, writing, and math skills. They will be writing papers, giving presentations, working on projects and completing exams. The sounds of play will be matched with the sounds of learning.
High stakes exams will take place in April and May. Beginning in third grade and extending through eighth grade, students will take the reading and math Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments III (MCAIII). Students in 10th grade will take their final reading MCAIII exam and students in 11th grade will take their final math MCAIII exam. Additionally, all students in fifth, eighth and eleventh grades will take the science MCAIII exam. These exams are used to meet state and national accountability requirements and to measure students’ growth in learning.
Many high school students will also be taking the ACT college entrance exam and end-of course advanced placement exams. Needless to say, educators feel the pressure to prepare their students for these exams. Throughout the school year, teachers engage their students in rigorous learning experiences that are aligned to state standards.
In the early grades, students are learning to read through evidence-based reading strategies. In the later grades, students are reading to learn new information and writing and discussing as a way to form and express their ideas. The core classes in English, math, science and social studies are augmented by courses in the arts, languages, technology, engineering, agriculture, business, and the trades.
Activities abound beyond the classroom. Soon, outdoor venues will be active with baseball and softball games, lacrosse games and tennis and golf matches. Indoors, the pool will be busy with swimming competitions and the theater will hold the spring play and end-of-year concerts. And, for the first time in more than 25 years, we will hold our first home track meet.
The school year culminates with many milestone activities. Kindergartners will celebrate their transition to first grade, sixth graders will “graduate” from elementary school and move on to middle school and eighth graders will be set to start their high school careers.
On Monday, June 6, the community will come together to recognize the senior class and award them with generous scholarships and awards as they begin their post-secondary education and careers. The consummate event of the entire school year will be the high school graduation on Thursday, June 9 when families across the district celebrate this monumental and unforgettable experience.
All year long, students engage in high-impact learning experiences and develop life-long memories and friendships through countless activities and events.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
