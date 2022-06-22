I have a need for speed. I have had this need since I was a toddler, when my father would push me in my stroller down the hill and over the speed bump at the apartment complex at which my parents lived. “Faster!” I’d shriek. He’d oblige.
Practicing the piano became frustrating for me if I couldn’t perform scales or songs quickly enough, so I would play them quickly, but with a lot of mistakes. My mother would encourage me to slow down to learn properly, and I’d groan and huff and puff that I had to do things slowly at first.
When I was given a “practice computer” (rather, less of a computer and more of a computerized typewriter), I would practice for hours as the letters scrolled onto the LCD display at an increasingly faster pace as I typed each one. I now boast a words-per-minute speed of more than 100, beating out my mom by just one or two words per minute.
As a dancer, my favorite genre to this day is still an uptempo jazz routine, with fast turns and quick movements.
So it makes sense that need for speed has extended to my driver’s foot. I craved that sense of exhilaration that came with the acceleration. I also just liked getting places quicker.
And so my life has gone over the past two decades of driving (though I’ll say I’ve been far more careful of a driver when I have passengers). In those early days living in the middle of nowhere Montana, I will admit to stupidly speeding like most of the kids in my class. I slowed it down – a little, but not much – when we moved to North Dakota, where the speed limit was faster but there were more cars in the capital city of Bismarck. When I moved to St. Paul for college, I slowed down to learn how to navigate the more complex roadways, but pressed that gas pedal more as I became comfortable with urban driving.
Moving to the Los Angeles area did me no favors in the speed department, building me into a more aggressive driver than I care to admit, learning how to weave in and out of six lanes of traffic with regularity and ease. (In the land of constant traffic, there is no playing defense, only offense, or you won’t get anywhere.) Culturally, Minnesotans just aren’t as aggressive drivers as Southern Californians, and so when I moved back, in order to keep every driver from flipping me the bird, I eased up on my aggressive ways – even if I punched that pedal a little hard sometimes.
But in the last year, as gas prices have risen to uncomfortable levels, I’ve eased up my lead foot by maintaining the speed limit (give or take a few mph ) to help save my gas budget.
In my time in the slow lane, I’ve noticed a few things:
• In my 30-mile commute, going the speed limit might take me an average of three to five minutes longer, depending on stoplights. While speeding might help me make it to my destination faster, the cost of gas and the risk it poses does not rival the savings and safety I create by building a mere five minutes into my schedule.
• Few drivers go as slow as I do. Many drivers seem to average speeds 7 to 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. Then there are the drivers that are comfortable in that 15 to 20 mph over range. Speeding faster has become normalized, despite it being more dangerous, less cost-effective, and – let’s admit it – illegal.
• Curbing my speeding for some cost-saving measures has been even more effective than I originally hoped. While my wallet still gets a nice walloping every time I fill up my tank, I’m making those stops less frequently. Instead of filling up every four to five days, I can stretch it out to roughly once a week in an average week. I recently got 40 miles to the gallon on a road trip up north.
• I simply don’t feel as stressed. When driving fast, I’m usually rushing to get somewhere I know I’m late to. If I do the easy but important work of planning my time appropriately, I can relax and enjoy a good podcast or book, or crank up the tunes and sing along (quite poorly) with the windows rolled down.
But don’t take my word for it.
The U.S. Department of Energy did a study that found each 5 mph one drives over 50 mph is the equivalent to paying an additional $0.18 per gallon in gas, and that was based on the price of gas at $2.63 per gallon. On average, drivers can save 7 to 14% of their gas bill just by slowing down by even 5 to 10 mph.
In addition, The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety reported 497 people died in car accidents last year, the highest since 2007 when that number reached more than 500. That’s skyrocketed since 2016-2020, when the state averaged 397 traffic-related deaths. One-third of those deaths in 2021 were speed-related. That is an increase of an average of one-quarter of traffic-related deaths being speed-related between 2016-2020.
As a 30-something-year-old who is looking back at her days as a teenager and young 20-something, I’ve come to realize the stupidity of my old driving habits, and send up a little prayer of thanks to the good Lord for not letting me die – or accidentally kill someone else – on the road because of how I chose to drive. Now I’m smarter about my speeds, and am saving hard-earned dollars at the pump because of that good driving.
Perhaps you should consider the benefits of slowing down, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.