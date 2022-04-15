I hope every fan of high school sports is as disturbed as I was by several reports involving fan behavior recently.
In case you did not hear about it, well, hold your nose before reading further.
In late February, according to several reports, New Prague fans at a home girls basketball contest against Robbinsdale Cooper apparently taunted several visiting players with monkey noises. Then at the boys state hockey tournament, fans sitting behind the school’s hockey coach flashed a hand signal that is popular within the alt-right movement when that coach’s picture flashed on the arena scoreboard and on TV screens around the state.
Before you say a word about “free speech,” just stop. There are nine types of speech that are not protected by the First Amendment, including obscenity, fighting words and defamation. Fans don’t have the right to defame someone just because they bought a ticket.
The problem with cheering at a sporting event is that the difference between “right and wrong” can become a slippery slope. Take that hand signal at state hockey: The symbol is the “OK” sign made when the thumb and pointer finger form a circle, with the remaining three fingers are up in the air.
I’ll bet you didn’t know that was a signal associated with white supremacy, did you? Honesty check: Neither did I until a few months ago. And it totally escaped me when I was watching the tournament live. Then I noticed it at a basketball game – when a team made a 3-point shot. The players made the signal to celebrate a 3, so that’s OK, right?
Sorry, it’s not. In 2019, the Anti-Defamation League added the “OK” sign to its “Hate on Display” database, joining burning crosses, Ku Klux Klan robes and the swastika as symbols of racism and anti-Semitism.
According to New Prague officials, the individuals who make the “OK” sign did not know about these dark interpretations. Fair enough; I will take them at their word. But let’s use this as an opportunity to “raise our game” when it comes to cheers at sporting events. I have a few suggestions I hope everyone can agree to implement the next time they are in the stands:
•No profanity. This is self-explanatory, right?
•Stop yelling at refs and players from another team. I detest when fans yell at refs, especially when the ref “gets the call wrong.” Spoiler alert: more often than not, the fans are in the wrong. And when fans yell at players from another team, I must admit that secretly I often root for that player to put the fans in their place. I’d prefer a positive outlet – perhaps cheering on the players for you team to do well?
•Cease the chants with negative connotations. This one has frustrated me for a long time. Here’s an example: An upper-middle-class school wants to put a lower-class school in its place, so the chant “You’ll work for us” arises. Harmless, right? Wrong. It’s elitist, and it frankly serves no purpose except to keep those elitist ideas alive.
Let me be clear in saying I love having fans at sporting events. Having cheering fans raises the energy at events, and every athlete I’ve ever talked to loves the buzz a live audience creates.
But if fans believe sporting events are the place where we make sure our biases are heard and acknowledged, count me out. Personally, I’d rather have a sporting event without fans than have negative chants foul the air.
John Wagner is the sports editor of the Forest Lake Times.
