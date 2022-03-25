It’s not uncommon for comedies to use up the best one-liners or best clips in their trailers. Inevitably, those moments end up being the only good parts of the movie. Not so for “The Lost City,” which couldn’t have created a trailer like that even if it tried as there were so many good ones throughout the entire movie. Starring comedy phenoms Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, the film is everything a viewer would expect to see from the previews and much more. The effortless humor that flows out of the cast, collectively, is why this film is worth forking over the cash to sit in the theater, participating in the collective laughter for nearly two hours.
The story follows Loretta Sage (Bullock), a romance/adventure novelist who gets sucked into the plot of her most recent book: Sage is kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax (Radcliffe), who thinks the most recent book Sage has written, and Sage herself, are the keys to finding an ancient artifact worth a lot of money.
My experience seeing Radcliffe in movies has only been from Harry Potter. I was pleasantly surprised that his deliverance of the character in “The Lost City” was great. He perfectly fit the role of the spoiled, “lesser-than” brother of a wealthy family. His character gets progressively angrier as the film unfolds. Radcliffe’s ability to get red in the face while screaming is a talent I never saw from one of the eight Harry Potters.
Scripts for comedies can often prevent any sort of character development, but once again “The Lost City” kicks off those norms as we see Sage and Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum) evolve. The story wasn’t too rushed or too slow at any moment, and cuts right to the chase.
The plot of Sage being taken could have sufficed to create a film at this caliber of non-serious comedy. But the addition of Caprison brought additional comedic relief to an already humorous film. He is the cover model of Sage’s romance books, and after she gets kidnapped, he falls into the role of knight in a “baggy sweatsuit,” thinking he is riding in on a wild stallion to save the day.
Bullock and Tatum’s chemistry on screen stretched beyond the romantic chemistry. In a particular scene, which felt improvised, wasn’t one that warranted any romantic chemistry, but their on screen connection with one another as friends quibbling back and forth only added to the light-hearted humor.
Even the characters who weren’t playing leading roles added to the humor of the overall film. Every actor brought personality and flavor to their characters in this movie. Brad Pitt appears briefly in the movie as Jack Trainer, a Navy Seal on a mission to rescue Sage. He is everything Caprison wishes he could be, which creates in Caprison a hilarious jealousy complex. Oscar Nunez, well-known as Oscar Martinez from “The Office,” played a brief minute role of Adrian Austin. While his screen time and lines were minimal, his character managed to spit out a handful of one-liners that only added to the overall enjoyment of the movie.
“The Lost City” serves as more of an adventure comedy than a romantic comedy. But, don’t walk into this movie hoping to see something similar to “National Treasure,” as it is predictable and not too deep to understand. “The Lost City” fits the bill for a fun night out or night in for being one of the better comedies to be released recently.
