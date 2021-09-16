On Saturday, we paused to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001 and give time to reflect on a terror attack that has impacted every American and has continued to change the lives of countless people as our nation has fought the war on terrorism.
As operations end in Afghanistan and continue to wind down in Iraq, we must respect the legacy of Minnesotans who have found themselves on the frontlines since 2001.
Thousands of service members from Minnesota have fought the 20-year war on terrorism. Comprised of active-duty members, National Guard personnel, and those serving in the military reserves, our sailors, soldiers, airmen, and Marines have been deployed overseas and across the globe. Our veterans have given so much to our country, risking life and limb while also enduring the emotional burdens and social strain that they and their families face during their service and after.
Minnesota is fortunate to be called home by over 300,000 veterans from the war on terror and other conflicts. Throughout my time in service in public office, I have prioritized ensuring that Minnesota continues to honor their service and provide the resources to support them and allow them to live productive lives.
This year, I secured reform that allowed for the transfer of a former Cambridge State Hospital over to Isanti County for the Veterans’ Hope On The River program. The program will repurpose the facility and develop it into a 48-bed homeless veterans center that will provide employment resources and educational aid to former service members.
Additionally, during the last term, we provided the financial resources needed to develop three veterans homes in Montevideo, Bemidji, and Preston. They will provide needed senior care options for veterans across Minnesota as more members of the Baby Boomer generation and after retire and need extended care.
We also continued funding for the successful Helmets to Hardhats program. This support will continue to help military service members transition to a new career in the construction industry by assisting veterans searching for new opportunities by bridging connections that allow them to build a family, contribute to their community, and pursue their dreams.
Unfortunately, many veterans return from service with PTSD or injuries that lead to substance abuse issues. Notably, this year we were able to secure passage of the Veterans Restorative Justice Act. This reform allows for alternative sentencing options and treatment for veterans whose law violations can be traced to untreated conditions tied to their service.
We also recognized Veterans Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day to shine a light on the tragic increase in suicide among our veterans while adding a significant investment to increase the number of counselors and mental health support services available to help save lives.
Veterans have sacrificed for us, but as a state, we are committed to supporting veterans across generations and ensuring they know that we all honor and recognize their work with more than just words.
Mark Koran is the Minnesota Senator for District 32.
