In their daily life of friends, first jobs, schoolwork, sports, clubs and activities, high school students are busy. All of these new responsibilities help teenage students get ready for their future life as an adult. For those who plan to attend college, Forest Lake Area High School offers numerous ways for our students to prepare for and even begin their college journey while still enjoying all of the great life experiences of high school.
Ranger U is a feature of Forest Lake Area High School that allows our students to take college-level coursework as part of their regular high school day. Students have the ability to earn college credit through their Ranger U courses, and they can also use these courses to practice college-level academic skills.
Ranger U offers both traditional academic subjects to help students earn their general education college credits and specialized career-oriented courses like Emergency Medical Technician and Business Information Systems.
We are proud to offer these college-level courses as a way to help students prepare for college and add financial value to their high school years. Ranger U courses are free or low cost for our students and they can earn credits on a local college or university transcript, one of those colleges being the University of Minnesota. During the 2020-2021 school year, Forest Lake students took advantage of this program to earn a total of 814 credits through the University of Minnesota, a considerable savings for those students over the typical U of M tuition cost of $512.30 per credit. Students also had the ability to earn credits from our other college partners, Pine Technical College and Hennepin Technical College, and through Advanced Placement courses.
Outside of the opportunity to save money earning college credit, our Ranger U courses also provide rigorous, meaningful classes for students who are looking for an additional challenge, or to study more in-depth in a subject they love. They also prepare students for the workload and expectations of a college course.
We know that not all of our Forest Lake Area High School students are college-bound, and our robust career and technical education program helps students who have an interest in the trades or other careers that require technical or skill-based learning rather than a traditional four-year college.
For those who have college ambitions, there is no greater place than our high school to get a head start on their college plans, while also maintaining all of those traditional high school experiences that create important lifelong memories.
Jim Caldwell is the principal of Forest Lake Area High School.
