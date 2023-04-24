As the spring weather rolls in, and big milestones like prom and graduation, or final concerts, performances and games take place, the end of high school becomes an excited and nervous reality for our seniors.
For 13 years, school and school activities have been a regular part of these students’ lives, but as we inch closer to graduation, that chapter of their lives comes to an end, and each of our students will need to write their own next chapter.
This change can be exciting, and a little bit stressful, as students try to answer the perennial question, “What are your plans for next year?” Fortunately, we have staff members ready and able to help our students make this important transition, and take that next step for their adult lives.
In fact, we’ve been helping them plan for this transition since they entered our doors as freshmen. Each year, our staff produces an exceptional career pathways guide that can help students begin thinking about what type of life they would like to have, what type of work they would like to do, and what education, training and experience will help them achieve those goals. Every year during registration, we work with this guide and an online career interest tool that helps students in choosing classes that will support their future goals.
This doesn’t mean pushing every student to go to college. There are many paths that our students can take to help them reach their personal goals. After they leave high school, our students go into the trades, the military, other skilled careers or to college.
We know that students benefit financially from some type of career training after graduation, so we encourage our students to take those types of steps for themselves so that they can access higher-skilled, higher-paying jobs. Even a six-week training course in certain occupational skills can make a difference in earning potential for our graduates.
Soon, we’ll be celebrating our seniors and their postsecondary future with personalized posters hung up throughout the school hallways showing the student and their plans after graduation. For some students, these posters will show their choice of college or university, and others might feature a trade union, branch of the military, a job skills program or any other first step toward becoming a successful adult.
As exciting as it is to celebrate those individual decisions and next steps, we also know that plans change, life changes and students change. The plans we see on the senior posters this spring may have already changed by the time fall comes around. That’s okay, because we know our students are adaptable and prepared for the world. Regardless of where life takes them, our graduates have worked hard for a well-rounded high school education that offers them a strong foundation for a changing future.
We wish the best for all our seniors this spring as they think ahead toward their future, finish up those important last milestones of high school and get ready to become the successful adults we know they can be, and the workforce of the future.
Jim Caldwell is the principal of Forest Lake Area High School.
