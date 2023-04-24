As the spring weather rolls in, and big milestones like prom and graduation, or final concerts, performances and games take place, the end of high school becomes an excited and nervous reality for our seniors. 

For 13 years, school and school activities have been a regular part of these students’ lives, but as we inch closer to graduation, that chapter of their lives comes to an end, and each of our students will need to write their own next chapter. 

