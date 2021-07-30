If you’ve been reading my recent columns, I’ve spent quite a bit of time talking about the impending rebound in travel. The collision between a massive wave of pent up demand and constrained supply in the travel industry is happening in real time, right in front of our noses. If you’ve taken a summer trip this year, you’ve likely encountered hotels that are booked solid, flights that are completely full, and sold out rental cars. Closer to home, restaurants and other businesses struggle to keep up with demand, and this same phenomenon is happening across the country – and throughout the world – as the travel and hospitality industries try to rebuild from the devastation of the past year.
What does this mean for travelers who still want to discover the world?
I’ve noted in these pages that those who were smart have long-booked travel well in advance. When cruise lines or tour companies release their programs, often 18-24 months in advance, savvy travelers book then. When airline schedules are published ten months in advance, smart travelers book quickly. This approach has two main benefits: it ensures the widest availability of the best options, and it results in better vacation pricing.
But, to be honest, that is not the way most travelers tend to plan. Many travelers wait — sometimes because of the challenges of scheduling time to travel, and sometimes out of a belief that prices will drop at the last minute. With travel booming and an almost unlimited array of choices, this approach generally worked ok. Sure, the best pricing and best options were long gone, but there were still plenty of good choices available, and the occasional bargain to be found. Travelers could even hop on a flight to Europe and, if they didn’t mind waiting in a few lines, could see most of the main attractions of their destination.
Unfortunately, this second approach to much of traveling is gone for at least the next two to three years, if not for longer. To give some examples, most suites and oceanfront accommodations at the best Caribbean resorts are already sold out for 2022, and well into 2023. Cruise availability is almost gone in Europe, Alaska and the Mediterranean. Additionally, many attractions all over the world have moved to a 100% advance reservation model and permanently limited capacity, some with a six to eight month advance needed.
If you have a bucket list, get it out, and prioritize the top two or three places you want to go, and ask your travel advisor to start getting things arranged. Whether you’re planning a winter or spring getaway to escape Minnesota’s winters, or the trip of a lifetime to Europe, South America, or Africa, the window to get your trip arranged for 2022 and 2023 is already starting to close.
Ted Blank is a luxury travel advisor. He can be reached at (651) 964-8245 or ted@tedblanktravel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.