EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
Local gas prices too high
As gas prices increase, I am reminded of an experiment I conducted in 2019. In 2019, I avoided gas stations in Forest Lake. Every time I filled up in another community, I logged total gallons and price per gallon, whilst logging the cheapest price in Forest Lake. In the end, I drove a little over 14,000 miles, saved over $80 on my annual gas totals, and paid 6.8% less per gallon by skipping Forest Lake stations.
In the years leading up, I noticed how pricey our stations are in Forest Lake compared to elsewhere in Minnesota. My generalization was that stations near airports, major urban centers, isolated towns, and Wisconsin had higher gas prices. I was wrong.
The “aha” moment was when I noticed prices near MSP airport, in downtown Minneapolis, in Linwood, and Osceola, Wisconsin (which has a higher state gas tax) were consistently the same price or often cheaper than here.
Most recently, I paid $2.84 in Lino Lakes. The cheapest Forest Lake station, arguably in a similar site and situation as Lino Lakes (near interstate, similar distance from refinery, same state gas tax, etc.), was $3.08.
I’m puzzled by the seemingly nonsensical reasons behind our high prices. We don’t have a special gas tax nor isolated for tankers to reach our stations nor any of the other obvious reasons behind high gas prices.
It might be worth skipping a Forest Lake station for your next fill up and timing it out of town.
Matt Lindholm, Forest Lake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.