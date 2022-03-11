The second half of the school year always seems to take forever to get to, but goes by in the blink of an eye. Already this year NLA has put in efforts to remain in-person through the end of one COVID-19 variant and the explosion of another, conducted 4 learning days with no bussing available, and have overcome staffing shortages while continuing to present excellent content and skill-building.
There is so much to be proud of and celebrate. For example, as this is being composed, NLA will celebrate its 10th National History Day event at the Upper School. In the last decade this event has produced dozens of state competitors, multiples of state place-winners, a slew of national participants, and a handful of national place-winners, including a national champion in 2018. This is the culmination of a months-long project that students undertake as one of the many valuable hands-on learning experiences they face in their educational career.
NLA also recently finished up the second spirit week of the school year with the “Frozen Five.” The week-long celebration had student contests, dress up days, sporting activities, and a formal dance that was attended by the majority of the high school students. February also brought elementary students Valentine’s and friendship parties in the classrooms, parent volunteers helping out and fundraising by providing candy grams and flowers to students and staff, and the district welcoming several mid-year transfer students into the classrooms.
With the mid-year shift in student transfers, and with families looking at options for next school year, there has been a lot of conversation from the community asking what our educational philosophies are and how we implement them? The general response I provide is that our focus is to teach content and skill-building to the students in a meaningful and impactful way while relying on the parents and families to establish solid moral and ethical values in their children. It is a true partnership that has expectations and accountability held on both ends. As with any partnership, there is a need to invest time and energy into those relationships and to have an honest dialect about how the school is advancing the student, and in how the family is engaging in the process as well.
One of the favorite comments I hear from NLA families is that they feel heard and that they know they can reach out whenever they need to for clarity, advice, or guidance. This is where being a smaller community tends to lead to great results, and is a facet that we pride ourselves on doing well and with intent.
All this is not to say that there are no difficulties and obstacles that can present - NLA has learned that we are not the school for everyone, and that can be ok. There is value in knowing what you do well and what you do not do well. There is a priority in making sure that the NLA community is aware and understanding of how the school functions because that allows families to invest their time and energy into a setting they are choosing, and thus be passionate about seeing success. In a way I am grateful for what the past two years have shown NLA. We learned that in-person learning is what we do best, we learned that our staff can overcome and execute on a level that defines excellence, and we learned that our families value their role in the educational process and are willing to step up and partner with us in this journey. I look forward to this second half of the school year and seeing our students thrive and grow.
Cam Stottler is the Executive Director of North Lakes Academy.
