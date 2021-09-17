The first day of school marked a big first for me right along with my students. As the new principal of Forest Lake Area Middle School, I was probably just as anxious and excited as my students were to begin the new school year.
Coming from my previous role as Assistant Principal of Forest Lake Area High School, moving to the middle school is an adjustment – and one I’m excited to make. The middle years are an important time for 7th and 8th graders. They’ve moved beyond elementary school and they’re doing a lot of exploration, learning about themselves, what they like and don’t like and how they can function more independently in their world.
I’m proud to lead a staff at the middle school who truly understand and embrace this age group. Our teachers know that academics are important at this age, and so are their students’ personal growth toward learning independently and preparing for their future in high school and beyond.
At the middle school, we are in the process of changing our middle school model to keep instruction creative and relevant to 7th and 8th grade students, allowing them more opportunities for hands-on learning and active participation in their school experience. We’ll have more information about these changes as plans become fully developed.
Personally, I am excited to work with this age group, and I hope that, if you have a middle schooler in your life, you are excited too. Take some time to embrace their energy, their enthusiasm and their boundless potential. Be curious about their life. There are bound to be bumps in the road as they navigate numerous transitions of the teenage years.
Our expectations of students to be engaged, empowered and empathetic through all of their interactions in school supports the mission and vision for all students to find success and excellence in their education. We strive to prioritize strong and healthy relationships and connections to adults and other peers.
As I walked through hallways during the first days of school, helped students off and on buses, opened lockers and found a few hundred lunch PINs, I have been able to see the joy of returning to school. I loved getting to know our students and watching them enjoy learning and interacting with friends. They are excited to be back and we could not be happier to have them.
It’s going to be a great year!
Hayley Lang is the principal of Forest Lake Area Middle School.
