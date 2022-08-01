As part of a comprehensive plan to improve water quality in the St. Croix River and surrounding lakes, the Lower St. Croix Watershed Partnership is ramping up support to farmers and producers in Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Pine and Washington Counties and offering incentive payments for cover crops, nutrient management, prescribed grazing and tillage management. The goal is to reduce erosion and keep phosphorus and nitrogen in fields and out of lakes and rivers.

“Some people think it’s impossible to implement cover crops and no-till in Minnesota,” says Jennifer Hahn, a Minnesota extension agronomist that was recently hired to serve the Lower St. Croix region, “but we’ve got farmers here that are using both practices effectively to maintain good yields and improve soil health.” 

Load comments