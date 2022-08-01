As part of a comprehensive plan to improve water quality in the St. Croix River and surrounding lakes, the Lower St. Croix Watershed Partnership is ramping up support to farmers and producers in Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Pine and Washington Counties and offering incentive payments for cover crops, nutrient management, prescribed grazing and tillage management. The goal is to reduce erosion and keep phosphorus and nitrogen in fields and out of lakes and rivers.
“Some people think it’s impossible to implement cover crops and no-till in Minnesota,” says Jennifer Hahn, a Minnesota extension agronomist that was recently hired to serve the Lower St. Croix region, “but we’ve got farmers here that are using both practices effectively to maintain good yields and improve soil health.”
One example is Tim Behrends, a corn and soybean farmer in southern Washington County, who recently hosted a field day. In order to reduce erosion, Behrends created more than a half mile of grassed waterways and installed a grade stabilization structure to protect a ravine. He has practiced no-till farming for more than 15 years and uses cover crops as well. In addition, Behrends has 24 solar panels on his property that he uses for electricity generation and a 1,500 gallon cistern to collect rainwater for reuse.
Lance Petersen, co-owner of Peterson Family Farms in Rush City, is an advocate for conservation tillage as well. His family’s operation achieved Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification a few years ago, and he’s eager to host a field day later this summer and share his experience with other farmers in the area as well.
To help promote conservation farming practices, the Lower St. Croix Watershed Partnership has allocated $100,000 in state Clean Water Grant funds toward incentive payments for practices that reduce erosion and runoff pollution. Operators can apply to receive $50-60/acre/year for cover crops, $20/acre/year for nutrient management, $40/acre/year for prescribed grazing, and $10-20/acre/year for conservation tillage, no-till and strip till. The priority focus is on land that drains to the St. Croix and Sunrise Rivers, as well as land draining to Forest Lake, the Chisago Chain of Lakes and other priority lakes in the region.
In addition, local members of the Lower St. Croix Watershed Partnership, including Chisago Soil and Water Conservation District, Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District, and Washington Conservation District, can connect landowners with financial and technical support for a wide array of projects and programs. These include shoreline, streambank and ravine stabilization; habitat restoration; invasive species management; and achieving Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification.
To learn more or schedule a free site visit on your property, contact Jennifer Hahn at jhahn@umn.edu or 651-485-7848. New to farming or considering buying land in the country? Check out an upcoming workshop, hosted by the Lower St. Croix Watershed Partnership:
You’ve got Land - Exploring farming and land management options for 10-40 acres: Monday, Aug. 1, 2 to 5 p.m. at Lindstrom Community Center. Meet with local farmers during this 3-hour workshop for people who are in the beginning and exploratory stages of land-based living. RSVP to Barbara Heitkamp at bheitkamp@mnwcd.org.
Angie Hong coordinates the East Metro Water Education Program, Contact her at 952-261-9599 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org or follow her on TikTok @mnnature_awesomeness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.