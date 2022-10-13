EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number for verification purposes. Only the writer’s name and city of residence will be published. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
During election season, no letters regarding campaign issues will be published in the Nov. 3 edition immediately prior to Election Day. Rebuttals are welcome. A candidate is only able to submit rebuttal letters addressing a specific issue. Individuals who are candidates are not eligible for guest columns during the election season.
Former teachers for Proulx
As former career teachers in the Forest Lake Area Schools and current Forest Lake residents, we will be voting for candidate Todd Proulx for school board. We share Todd’s vision of strong schools that help to make for a strong community.
Todd has been a lifelong volunteer in our schools and a supportive booster for school activities and athletics. Todd values developing a sense of pride in our schools. He shows that pride by supporting student activities. He can often be found at a sporting event or a student-led performance. He may be cheering on participants or taking photos to be shared with students and their families.
Todd learned about the importance of school and community ties growing up in Cloquet where his father was a custodian and bus driver for the school system. His dad made sure the school was clean and warm for students and staff each day for over 35 years.
We believe Todd will listen, seek to understand, and study issues before making a decision on what is best for our schools and community. He will take pride in listening to community members to learn what their needs are. And, he will take pride in knowing he is doing his best to serve the whole community. Please join us in our support of Todd Proulx because our students deserve a school board member that will be a champion for our schools and for the quality of their education.
Dan Cremisino and Deanna Pesek, Forest Lake
New resident support for Christenson
I recently noticed a flurry of posts on my social media feed regarding the Forest Lake school board candidates. I found this fascinating as my family is relatively new to the area, and my children attend the FLAS district. I was pleased to see Jill Christenson running for the school board. I’ve interacted with Jill at numerous school events and school sporting events. She’s an exceptional human being, with a kind and dutiful demeanor. She works day in and day out at my daughter’s school, and I’ve seen her on the frontlines so to speak, ensuring our children get the best school experience possible. She made our family feel genuinely welcome in our new community, and for that, I’m grateful. I don’t know anything about the other candidates beyond what they tell me in their promotional flyers, but Jill has my vote. If nothing else, please accept this letter as a sincere thank you for everything you do. Go Jill!
Kyle Hart, Scandia
Current board member’s choice
Please join me in voting for Todd Proulx, Jill Christenson and Ashley Bulmer for Forest Lake School Board. We have a strong thriving public school system, and they are the candidates who will work hard to make sure all our children succeed.
What makes a good school board member? Participating RESPONSIBLY, serving ALL children, and representing the community as a whole and NOT just a single constituency. Todd, Jill, and Ashley are engaged leaders who listen, are dedicated community members, and for years have committed their abilities and time to improve the lives of our youth. As school board members they are prepared to continue their work at the next level as Forest Lake School board members.
Let’s continue the great work for all Forest Lake Area children by voting for Todd, Jill, and Ashley.
Gail Theisen, Forest Lake. Theisen is a current school board member and is not up for election this year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.