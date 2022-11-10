EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 20 N. Lake Street, Suite 319, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to hannah.davis@apgecm.com. Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address, and telephone number for verification purposes. Only the writer’s name and city of residence will be published. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.
Thank you, Veterans
Veterans Day is nearly here, and I want to personally thank our veterans for a job well done. This is the one time each year where we can thank those who have served or are serving our country in the armed forces. Truth be told, we should be thanking these men and women every day.
As my time representing you in the Minnesota House is coming to an end, I can tell you my greatest honor has been serving on our veterans committee in the Minnesota House during each of my terms – and chairing the committee for a number of years – and finding ways to recognize and thank our veterans for their service to our state and nation.
This year I was so pleased to join nearly every member of the Minnesota House in passing a veterans law that provides well-deserved bonuses to our post 9/11 veterans and gold star families, funding for our veterans’ homes, and helps combat veteran homelessness. This legislation shows the good we can accomplish at the capitol when Democrats and Republicans can put their differences aside and do what’s right for the people.
To me, our veterans have always been easy to fight for at the State Capitol as they have always been willing to fight for us. These brave men and women put their personal ambitions aside and left their families in order to protect our country and its interests. Without their sacrifices, we would not have the freedoms and liberties we cherish today.
I hope you’ll join me in honoring our veterans for their commitment to our nation and their willingness to put our country’s interests ahead of their own.
Bob Dettmer, Forest Lake. Dettmer is the current Rep. for District 39A, and declined to run for re-election this year.
Standardized tests
I’m an alumni of Forest Lake High School and graduated last year. I am majoring in biology pre nursing at Upper Iowa University. I am writing to you because I am passionate about this topic in my community.
I have completed many standardized tests in high school and have come to realize it doesn’t accurately represent one’s achievement or one’s understanding of the material taught. During tests many things like test anxiety, cheating, lack of sleep, major life events, and even guessing can affect students grades. Many subjects I overall understood but when it came to the test I would overthink, stress, and perform worse. I also am not a fast test taker. Taking timed tests I would often run out of time which led to an unwanted score. Standardized tests shouldn’t be the only data point a school uses for funding, scholarships, and achievement.
In schools there should be more presentation and project type assessments to measure a students understanding. Most issues that come from standardized tests go away when students get to do a project instead. These types of assessments are more beneficial to seeing if someone understands. It encourages students to learn in creative ways instead of just how they will pass the test.
Eliminating standardized tests isn’t the answer but limiting the use will overall help students learn in ways that are practical and show in their own creative way that they understand.
